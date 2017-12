Their contract was for civilian arms market.

But licenses for automatic weapons are banned in Pakistan.

We the older generation grew up firing automatic weapons on jackals in the hills and Ariel firing in the weddings which looked like a war zone. Never had any problems with our Kalashnikov and other weapons we had. Pakistan was much safer back then because criminals know if they will fire , they will get a return fire for sure.

Now after all this gun control, look at the country.

