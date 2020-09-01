What's new

A Russian Bazooka Misfire used by Shameless Indian media to smear China, so pathetic

Last Updated: 13th September, 2020
'Plain Hopeless': Wild Chinese PLA Bazooka Misfire Ends In Heavy Trolling Of China Stooge
A video has surfaced on social media which shows how an alleged Chinese army official fails at loading and firing a heavy weapon. Twitter users troll Beijing



Amid the border tensions between India and China at the LAC in Ladakh, Editor of Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times, Hu Xijin every now and then tries taking potshots at India, even as the mouthpiece media itself warmongers and postures the same way. The Chinese stooge also resorts to fearmongering, peddling fake news and boasting about the Chinese PLA but is often trolled back by the Indians. However this time, a video has surfaced on social media which shows how an alleged Chinese army official fails at loading and firing a heavy RPG-launcher weapon.

'This is your equipment and training'
The video is shared by Yusuf Unjhawala, Editor of Indian Defence Forum, on Twitter where he has tagged Hu Xijin and asked, "Dear Hu Xijin -- this your equipment and training." In the two-minute-long video, the alleged officer can be seen holding the rocket launcher the wrong way around while firing it. A major disaster was averted as the people standing beside the officer had a lucky escape after the rocket was fired into the ground and it bounced back violently swinging the officer pell-mell.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1304815746959044608

Meanwhile, netizens did not fail to troll the 'Made in China' weapon saying that the country is known for building 'use once and throw products.' One Twitter user also pointed out that this may be the reason the Chinese army uses 'knives and rods' to attack their enemy because their weapons are not dependable.

Have a look at how Twitter users have reacted:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1304817418468950016

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1304857980320579584

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1304829395719172098

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1304831164687892481

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1304867571343130624

https://twitter.com/tanwar_ila/stat...-pla-bazooka-misfire-ends-in-heavy-troll.html

https://twitter.com/Jack_off_all/st...-pla-bazooka-misfire-ends-in-heavy-troll.html

https://twitter.com/ratheesh_7/stat...-pla-bazooka-misfire-ends-in-heavy-troll.html

www.republicworld.com

'Plain Hopeless': Wild Chinese PLA bazooka misfire ends in heavy trolling of China stooge - Republic World

A video has surfaced on social media which shows how an alleged Chinese army official fails at loading and firing a heavy weapon. Twitter users troll Beijing
www.republicworld.com www.republicworld.com
 
The truth

Military Fail - BLYAT! 9K38 Igla MANPAD Launch Malfunction Fail 2020

Sep 6, 2020

Video shows a military fail during an Russian RK38 Igla MANPAD launch malfunction at international Russian military games.

 
Unrelated Photos Falsely Shared As Chinese Soldiers Killed In India-China Clash
BOOM found that the images are from handover ceremonies when South Korea returned the remains of Chinese soldiers who fought in the Korean War.
22 Jun 2020



A set of old images of Chinese soldiers escorting coffins with the remains of Chinese soldiers killed in the Korean War (1950-1953), has resurfaced and is being falsely linked to the India-China clash that took place at the Galwan Valley, Eastern Ladakh on June 15-16, 2020

The images, which show parts of the burial ceremony of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers from the Korean War, are being shared as proof of the number of lives lost in the Chinese side during the Galwan clash.

The Indian Army confirmed that 20 of the soldiers, including a commanding officer of the Bihar regiment were killed after Indian and Chinese troops clashed in an escalation of major border tensions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). China however has not disclosed any official figures of lives lost of the Chinese troops leaving room for speculation on social media.

The post also features a screenshot of an already debunked list claiming to show 56 People's Liberation Army (PLA) casualties. BOOM fact-checked the list earlier and found that the names listed are of former PLA Generals. The viral list was created by copying names of former Chines generals available on Wikipedia.

https://www.boomlive.in/fake-news/u...ese-soldiers-killed-in-india-china-clash-8596
 
FAKE ALERT: Old video shared as Indian soldiers celebrating after entering 4 km across LAC
Sep 7, 2020

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Video of a group of soldiers dancing is being shared with the claim that Indian soldiers erupted in celebrations after entering 4 km into LAC at India-China border.
  • The video has nothing to do with the latest skirmish between India and China as Pangong Tso lake on the night of August 29-30, 2020. It was shot before this military engagement.
Video of a group of soldiers dancing is being shared with the claim that Indian soldiers erupted in celebrations after entering 4 km into LAC at India-China border.


TRUTH
The video has nothing to do with the latest skirmish between India and China as Pangong Tso lake on the night of August 29-30, 2020. It was shot before this military engagement.

VERIFICATION AND METHODOLOGY
On closely watching the video, we observed a frame where we could see a Tibetan flag.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

FAKE ALERT: Old video shared as Indian soldiers celebrating after entering 4 km across LAC - Times of India

News News: Video of a group of soldiers dancing is being shared with the claim that Indian soldiers erupted in celebrations after entering 4 km into LAC at India
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
Fake list of 56 Chinese soldiers who ‘died’ in Galwan Valley created using Wikipedia page
Pooja Chaudhuri
20th June 2020

The India-China dispute that led to the death of at least 20 Indian army soldiers has given rise to social media speculations on the number of Chinese casualties. Beijing is yet to release any figure yet the rumours that started with five, now put the number of Chinese deaths at 56.


Several Twitter accounts have shared the alleged list of Chinese soldiers who died in the Galwan Valley.

Twitter account New Line IFE also shared the ‘list’ and later took down the tweet.

Fact-check
News Line IFE has emerged as a prominent handle spreading misinformation around the number of Chinese casualties. The handle first came into notice after several Indian journalists claimed that five Chinese soldiers were killed based on a tweet by a reporter associated with China-based Global Times. The reporter, whose source was News Line IFE, later retracted her tweet and Global Times put out a statement claiming that the channel never released any figure on Chinese casualties. News Line IFE had also promoted false claims that 30 and subsequently, 43 Chinese soldiers died fighting Indian troops.

A Google search of some of the names out of the 56 currently viral, takes one to the Wikipedia page ‘List of generals of the People’s Republic of China’. The names have been lifted from the page in the exact order.

This was earlier fact-checked by Boomlive.

A list of Chinese soldiers who ‘died’ in Galwan Valley was therefore created by lifting names of the generals of the PLA from a Wikipedia page.

www.altnews.in

Fake list of 56 Chinese soldiers who 'died' in Galwan Valley created using Wikipedia page - Alt News

The India-China dispute that led to the death of at least 20 Indian army soldiers has given rise to social media speculations on the number of Chinese casualties. Beijing is yet to release any figure yet the rumours that started with five, now put the number of Chinese deaths at 56...
www.altnews.in www.altnews.in
 
