A Russia-China military alliance would be a bulwark against America’s global imperialism. Is it time for Washington to panic?

The formation is formed to prevent the World War 3.



Because in the prophecy, Russia will be attacked and surrounded by USA allies, that lead into the world most famous prophecy, the Malhamah or Armageddon or World War 3.





USA elites aware about it, Russia president is also aware about.



When Trump declared Trade War with China, China president soon flies to Moscow to confirm this is the start of the event and declared to the world that the event should be prevented.



But can it?





In couples of years later, all we know about the current world, all we love like the internet, video games, TV series, Hollywood movies, smartphone, electricity, cars, etc, all will be gone.



Then followed by the huge natural disasters and massive famine all over the world.



It will break your heart so deeply, as well as the others.