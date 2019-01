Pakistan will keep on playing its role for peace in Afghanistan since it’s in best interests of the country to secure its borders especially the trade routes of CPEC. Pakistan’s surging balance of payments issue was resolved with the assistance of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and China which is the result of the robust reshaping of foreign policy making it independent based on equality. Pakistan’s recrafted and redesigned foreign policy serves its interest in the best manner and all credit goes to PM Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Foreign Office team for projecting the positive image of Pakistan in the world. This positive image will attract more foreign investment in the country since apart from external policy, the internal policy has also improved manifold and so far no great incident of terrorism has surfaced thanks to our brave soldiers of the Rangers, Army and the Police who are always ready to sacrifice their lives to defend the dear homeland with true spirit of Patriotism.

