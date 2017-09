The American people have turned from starvation to theft of other people, or government and public places. The news of the stolen goods is published everyday, which in America's minds may never have been conceived of their material value. In the shadow of the false politics of the capitalist system of warfare, poverty and hunger are now becoming a widespread social and security crisis in the United States that is being promoted to other nations as a dreamland of "opportunities."

A large part of the American people have lost hope of life and see their dreams come to life. The need to use state food aid is also seen even in a part of the educated and specialist people who lost their jobs. Given the expectations of educated people, life is much harder for this part, and despair and depression occur more deeply and deeply. In fact, a new wave of poverty with an unprecedented growing social and social margin in the United States, which saves the wealth of its people to war and bombs and massacres in the interests of many Zionists around the world.

In the last decade, the US economy has achieved a record of poverty, in which one out of every six Americans live in poverty. Before the recession, there were 30 million poor people, which now has reached 46 million and has hit a new record. The general condition of the lives of Americans over the past decade has often been the dismemberment of families due to poverty and bankruptcy. People have lost their homes and added to the number of single-parent families whose responsibilities have often fallen for women. For many children, these families did not have the opportunity to study and the students faced large debts.

In the states of the blue: 20 percent and more, green: 15 to 19 percent, yellow: 10 to 14 percent, and white less than 10 percent of the children live in poverty.

Poverty in America is becoming a major social crisis. This crisis has not come about overnight, and is rooted in the depth of the militant-driven profit-oriented capitalist system. The United States has always suffered from more general poverty than most of the world's industrialized nations. For example, in the mid-1990s, the poverty rate in the United States was about twice as high as in the Scandinavian countries and 1.3 times the poverty rate in Japan. However, more than 42 percent of American wealth is controlled by about 1 percent of the country's capitalist population. Four hundred wealthy Americans have more than $ 1 trillion in value, with an average income of about $ 3.5 billion.

Elderly and empty baskets

The official poverty rate in 2007 was 12.5% and in 2008 it was 13.2%. The federal government announced the official rate for poverty in 2010 at 15.1%, up from the previous year's figure of 14.3 percent. In 2010, the number of poor people fell to 46 million. The figure reached 15.7 percent in 2011, the highest since 1965. And finally, in August 2012, ABC News reported that the number of poor in the United States reached about 150 million! This is an increasing trend from the aftermath of the economic downturn, as well as billions of dollars of American people's money being spent on spreading international insecurity and wars.





Poor homeless people in the few places provided by the popular foundations helping the poor souls.

American people and poverty crisis :



Poverty rates have been rising in all demographic categories in the United States, affecting a large number of families, children and the elderly. One third of the American middle class is under the poverty line, and more than 20 million Americans live in "absolute poverty." Living in absolute poverty means that people's income is less than 50 percent of the poverty line. Elderly and children are the most vulnerable in the face of the poverty crisis, with the poverty rate among people over the age of 65 reaching its highest level in American economic history, and among children this rate was more than 22% in 2010, Currently, this rate is higher for children from any other age group. The percentage of children living in women under housewives doubled from 1970 to 2003, rising from 6.11% to 23.6%. This increase continued in the following years.























The poverty rate among black families is more than double the poverty rate among white families. A large part of the poor American population is Spanish and black. More than a quarter of the blacks live under the poverty line of the United States. This figure for Asian is about 12%, and for white is less than 10%.

Poverty at the level of hunger

The welfare indicators of the American people have fallen by almost 70% since the 1990s. But the poverty of Americans has gone a long way since the lack of access to welfare facilities has deepened. The lack of food security shows the most visible depth of the American people's poverty. Now there are many families who can no longer afford enough food. More than 46 million Americans receive food aid these days. This figure has grown by 14 million over the past four years and continues to grow. According to the Food and Drug Administration, several million more people are also on the list of people who die from hunger without food aid.





DeParle, a journalist who pays special attention to poverty, says: "In the new age, men never needed food aid to this extent. About 50 million Americans need such assistance. " According to DeParle, food aid is essential for the American people because of the great economic downturn, and if this is not the case, humanitarian disasters will be easy. There are now 6 million people in the United States, whose only income is the government's food aid.

Women's poverty and poor mothers

Between 1959 and 2005, the number of poor people living in single-parent families grew, rising from 17.8 percent in the late 50's to 28.7 percent in 2005. That year, the statistics showed a much higher rate of poverty among all types of families, and so far, with the expansion of the recession, has continued to grow. An American mother says she will receive a daily allowance of $ 367 per month, about $ 12 a day, which should be spent on three daily meals and a child. She believes that this money is not enough for a healthy diet, especially for children growing up, and children who receive these food aid will no longer have access to vegetables and fruits in the family's food basket.





Women in all races are more likely to be poorer than men. Black women make up the poorest Americans.





Based on the above statistics, women shape the poorest level of American society.

American leaders seem to have changed some of the concepts of poverty line definition to prevent the awful announcement of real poverty expansion figures. Discussions on this issue are currently circulating in the press and among statistical experts. According to some opinion polls, which are sometimes confirmed by the Census Bureau, although the poverty rate has been officially announced at 1.51 percent, the real figures are higher than those and more than 16 percent. The controversy over the definition of the poverty line has been highlighted, and conservatives are trying to maintain their current definition in order to add fewer people to the list of state aid. But opponents of the definition of the current poverty line believe that this definition, which was adopted in 1969, has been updated every year with regard to inflation, but it has not changed in terms of living standards and does not respond to current economic problems, and thus The pattern of its inclusion, the actual number of the poor is not clear, and poor people are deprived of many financial resources and experience a terrible life.





Children beg for daily food.



In fact, when a family of Americans is said to be living below the poverty line, it's actually meant that this family lives under conditions that were below the poverty line in 1969. Because the living standards intended to define the poverty line have not changed over the past four decades, and the figure of 50 million poor is based on living standards in 1969. It is quite clear that the US government is trying to prevent the truth of its appalling economic situation by stating this statistics. The official poverty line for a family of 4 people based on yearly national income in 1969 is $ 22350. For the year 2011, this would be $ 46,651 if changes were made in per capita national income. With this in mind, nearly 30 percent of American families live in poverty, which is twice as high as government official figures.



Social Security and Poverty :

With the spread of poverty and the weakness of the state in controlling the economic situation, the security of the people is also compromised. The activities of criminal groups active in the field of human trafficking, prostitution, drugs and planned robbery have intensified. Many unemployed people are attracted to these groups and sometimes lose their lives during violent acts of these groups.