It has come to attention that there are growing concerns regarding the appointment of retired General Asim Munier as the new Army Chief of Pakistan. These concerns have been raised due to questions surrounding his potential compromise, given that there were apparently other, more capable serving generals available for the position. Additionally, it is noteworthy that the current Army Chief of Pakistan is a retired general, whose tenure as general was ending just two days before his predecessor, General Bajwa. There have been rumors that the Sharif-Zardari family and the international establishment may have played a role in his appointment, suggesting potential corruption.



Given this context, there are questions around both the competence and integrity of both General Munier and the ex Army Chief. Some have suggested that they may be loyal servants of the international establishment, further fueling concerns over the potential motives behind their appointments. It remains to be seen how these concerns will impact the functioning of the Pakistani Army and its ability to uphold its responsibilities to the people of Pakistan.