  • Tuesday, August 18, 2020

A retired General as Administrator Karachi under CM Sindh?

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by PaklovesTurkiye, Aug 18, 2020 at 10:05 PM.

    PaklovesTurkiye

    PaklovesTurkiye SENIOR MEMBER

    Hello,

    Guys, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar will leave office by end of month and there are confirmed rumors that PTI is asking for ALL powerful, non political and independent administrator for Karachi.

    Do you guys really think this would become reality?

    If Mayor/administrator happens to be from army then I do believe PPP will NEVER dare to sabotage or play politics on anything.

    I also believe Karachi needs to be free for certain time from this political bickering.

    We want work and development not circus. A neutral non political guy is best fit, it seems.

    A man from army as administrator Karachi would certainly be a welcome news.

    About time, establishment gets serious about world's SEVENTH largest city and country's financial hub. It is a criminal neglect on part of establishment to ignore Karachi like this.

    Karachi needs urgent attention. It's a ticking time bomb. Otherwise it would BLOW right on your face. No need to create another new fault line for Indians to exploit.

    Regards,

    @MastanKhan @Blacklight @Zibago @Jungibaaz @Mangus Ortus Novem
     
    American Pakistani

    American Pakistani ELITE MEMBER

    I don't support army person given such role. I see this as ppp strongly playing their victim card now.

    The only way is to amending the constitution so that these ppp and PMLN clowns can never hide behind constitution. Amend it and make nazims responsible for developing their areas, fund them directly.

    You trying to solve the issue in rush and im afraid it will create a bigger monster if not done properly. There is a parliament and just like these corrupt clowns abuse parliament and do amendments which allow their black doings, pti could use the same means and bring a long term change, this will also ensure stable change.
     
    Jinn Baba

    Jinn Baba SENIOR MEMBER

    Why retired Army? Yeh log asmaan say utray hain - that pretty much every position goes to them?
     
    PaklovesTurkiye

    PaklovesTurkiye SENIOR MEMBER

    For the time being, Army dude is best option and PPP won't cry on him OPENLY.

    Yes, long term solution is exactly the one, you are describing.

    A strong local government just like other mega cities have.

    PTI can bring Army chap with support of establishment like they brought NDMA here.
     
    PaklovesTurkiye

    PaklovesTurkiye SENIOR MEMBER

    They are, most of the time, more competent and neutral than political circus and given the coverage Karachi receives in media - even an army dude will think twice in slipping here and there.

    For time being, to end all this bickering, we need an competent army dude to take over Karachi.
     
    Ghazwa-e-Hind

    Ghazwa-e-Hind FULL MEMBER

    Just finished listening to PM IK interview excerpt on Karachi.

    He just blamed Sindh govt
    ... we are going courts for local body system =lollypop
    ... we are planning to give development funds = lollypop



    Karachi remains orphan as usual.

    Tabdeel for everyone except Karachi.

    Bhutto ka baad ab PTI zinda hai.
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    only gernals are admins in this country ?
     
    Ghazwa-e-Hind

    Ghazwa-e-Hind FULL MEMBER

    My personal request to every Karachiite:

    Find ways to migrate abroad, forget development. Only torments will come here.

    If you have financial means migrate to some good place.
     
    PaklovesTurkiye

    PaklovesTurkiye SENIOR MEMBER

    Dear, this is not a solution for our community. How many can migrate?

    Did our forefathers left South Asia when it was under Gora Raj?

    Change is the only constant, it will come.

    If not general then of major or lieutenant rank so that PPP cant be able to play dirty.

    It is a reality. Politicians fear army in this country.
     
