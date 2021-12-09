A report on the Egyptian deal that caused strained relations between Germany and Israel after the “Type Mode 209/1400” submarine deal

A military deal that includes advanced air defense systems between Germany and Egypt has sparked a lot of controversy in Israel and has caused strained relations between Germany and Israel.The deal is the “IRIS-T SLM” system, that Egypt contracted from Germany with 7 batteries, which is one of the latest and most powerful medium-range systems in the world and is capable of confronting fighters, cruise missiles and air defense missiles with all force and accuracy. This system is considered one of the non-escape systems. It is impossible to escape from it, as the system recorded in the performance tests a success rate of 100%, and all the systems failed to deal with its silent killer missile.The system contains the latest three-dimensional radars reached in the Western world, the formidable German TRML-3D radar with an AESA electronic scanning array consisting of 32 rows of sensors, with a maximum range of 200 km and a maximum height of 20 km, and it can process 400 targets at one time.The system possesses the IRIS-T missile, the best fifth generation missile in the world, as all systems failed to deal with it, including modern lasers. This missile has a highly explosive fragmentation warhead with a Proximity and Impact fuse that allows detonating close to the target or killing it by direct collision.The missile contains an inertial navigation system INS and GPS satellite with a wireless data link to set the path and receive coordinates, as well as an advanced infrared thermal seeker with tremendous immunity against thermal jamming systems, including those operating with laser beams. It is activated in the last stage to capture the target. .The missile has a range of 40 km and a height of 20 km.Each battery contains 6 vehicles, and each vehicle contains 8 launchers, which means that one battery has 48 missile launchers.This deal was a resounding surprise in all international circles interested in arms and increased Israel’s anger against Germany after Egypt obtained the Type-209 MOD submarines and Meko A200 naval frigates, and the Israeli newspapers published articles summarizing what Germany wants from providing Egypt with the latest in global weapons, which would give the Egyptians superiority..The greatest danger from this system comes in combining it with the Russian long-range Antey 2500 (S-300V4) air defense system, as the German “IRIS-T SLM” system will make the Antey 2500 system operate freely without fears of being hit or silencing it because this terrible medium-range system protects it.Thus, in order to penetrate the Egyptian sky, you have to get rid of the Antey 2500 system, and this is almost impossible under the protection of the German IRIS-T SLM system, which contains the most powerful fifth-generation missiles, as we mentioned. Therefore, the Antey 2500 system will continue to operate and the enemy will not be able to destroy it or silence it. Therefore, the Antey 2500 will hunt them from a distance of 250 km.In addition to the other systems like the Buk M2 types, Tor-M systems, Hawk systems, Skyguard systems, Amun and Tayr Al Sabah (Morningbird) systems, the two being Egyptian systems, Modernized Crotale NG/ AN/TWQ-1, Avenger / MIM-72, Chaparral / MIM-23 Hawk All of them are Short/Medium Range Air Defense Systems..Schilka … etc.And soon the Antey 4000 and Bok M3 systems will appear in Egypt...Moreover, a medium-range air defense system 100% Egyptian made will appear soon to replace the old systems and take them out of service. In their place, medium-range Egyptian systems will be produced, and they will be similar in specifications to the Russian Buk M2 air defense system, but the Egyptian system will be more advanced in monitoring, tracking and electronic warfare actions.In addition, the development of the Egyptian Amoun air defense systems derived from the Skyguard systems will soon appear. The system will have 6 launchers instead of 4, the used radars and missiles will be upgraded and the electronic warfare work in the system will be developed.The Egyptian Air defense units work in Large Networks & in IADS with AWACS E-2c planes, Fighter jets from Various types (F-16 Block-52/40 - MIG-29M-M2 - Rafale - Mirage-2000 and soon SU-35). All of the pervious are linked & combined into the main command and control network system C-4I & C-5I.Egypt has an air defense branch army that is the fourth most powerful air defense in the world.. and the most complex network in the world, because it contains Russian, American, German, French, Italian, Egyptian and Chinese systems, in addition to a network of early warning, monitoring and tracking radars that are the latest technologies in the world and capable of monitoring all types of missiles and fighters, even the fifth generation Stealth ones, which makes any enemy have to penetrate the Gaps of all these eastern, western, European and local systems to enter the Egyptian airspace, which makes the implementation of an air strike against Egypt almost completely impossible and the enemy, no matter how powerful, will incur very heavy losses.Sources:Sameh Al-Jallad facebook and other sources..