A reason why IMF don't trust Ishaq Dar...figure fudging..Dar Dollar Disaster

hussain0216 said: IMF understands Dar is a charlatan and he represents a unelected government that has no authority

IMF is right to protect its reputation; asking those they deal to be open and transparent with them. Btw, what qualifications does Dar have and from which institutions? He is bringing disrupts on his Alma mater. The students at his old school should protest what his is doing to the reputation of their education; 30 years with three chances and doing the same thing three times over. Failing downward each time.