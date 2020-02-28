beijingwalker
'A real worry for the world': What happens when we lose faith in US democracy?
Friday 6 November 2020 11:49am
Two young Americans watch exit polls on a large screen near the White House. Can the US retain its self-appointed role as 'leader of the free world' when its electoral processes appear so shaky?
On Tuesday night (US time), shortly after President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had beaten Joe Biden for the presidency, and that anything else was a "major fraud", the US embassy in Cote D'Ivoire quietly issued a statement calling on leaders in the African country to "respect democratic process".
The Cote D'Ivoire president had won a controversial third term with 94 per cent of the vote, after the election was boycotted by the opposition, which was now calling on its supporters to "lead a civil disobedience campaign".
Government officials had been shot and some shops torched. The US Embassy naturally called for both sides to "heal national divisions".
Any other time, this would have passed unremarked. But given what was happening in the US, the irony was too delicious. Twitter users offered sardonic revisions, switching the names of the two countries: "The Ivory Coast calls on United States leaders to show commitment to the democratic process and the rule of law."
At the same time, Americans were digesting President Trump's unprecedented attempt to delegitimise the election result.
"This is an extremely flammable situation and the President just threw a match into it," Fox News host Chris Wallace said.
The following day, the President's son struck a few matches of his own:
"We're going to win Pennsylvania but they're trying to cheat us out of it because they know it's their only path to victory," Eric Trump told Fox News.
"This is rampant corruption, and it simply can't happen. It's not fair, this isn't democracy."
The official Trump campaign Facebook and Twitter pages promptly shared the video with their combined following of four million users.
Meanwhile, Pro-Trump 'Stop the Count' protesters, reportedly armed, descended on vote-counting centres in Arizona and Michigan. At a centre in Detroit, guards blocked the doors while protesters banged on the windows and chanted slogans. The National Guard was seen on the streets of Pennsylvania.
"America is not only divided at the moment, but it's febrile and disoriented," Doctor Michael Fullilove, Executive Director of the Lowy Institute foreign policy think tank," told the ABC on Wednesday night (US time).
"I tell you where these elections will be watched very closely, not just in Australia, but in the Kremlin ... and in Beijing.
"They love this kind of thing: division, disagreement and a sitting president casting doubt on democratic procedures.
"This is manna from heaven for authoritarians."
US ranked 55th worldwide on electoral integrity
Can the US retain its self-appointed role as 'leader of the free world', and enjoy the support of its allies, when its own electoral processes appear so shaky?
American democracy is in a state of "disrepair", said Alex Oliver, a director of research at the Lowy Institute. Not only have the last few days shown the electoral system is "shambolic" but over the last few months elected officials have been unable to pass an urgently needed COVID relief package, she said.
"This suggests these are not the united but the divided states of America, and this is a real worry for the rest of the world."
Other mature, long-standing democracies are showing signs of dysfunction, she said. Late last year, the Pew Research Centre polled 34 countries and found most were not satisfied with the way their democracies were working.
"Most don't think elected officials care what they think," Ms Oliver said.
"Those dissatisfied with democracy are leaning towards populist parties."
"In Australia we have lots of things in our favour — compulsory voting and a nationwide electoral system which is very consistent.
"But there are lots of warning signs and divisions in society."
Dr Sarah Cameron, a political scientist at the University of Sydney, said America's claim to being a well-functioning democracy was always suspect. Among advanced democracies, the US is evaluated by election experts as one of the poorest performers in terms of electoral integrity, ranking 55th worldwide.
Trump, COVID, a highly partisan environment, and a close result have simply brought these problems into "sharp focus", she said.
"Part of the problem is that electoral regulations are determined at the state level, resulting in a wide range of electoral practices that vary from state to state, with varying levels of integrity in the process."
"The combination of extremely close election results, flawed electoral processes, and a highly partisan environment increases the chances of election results being contested and resolved through the courts."
Democratic institutions 'holding up pretty well'
But there's another way of looking at the past few days — American institutions have held strong against a populist power grab.
President Trump demanded that electoral officials stop counting the votes; they didn't. He said he would take the matter to the Supreme Court; turns out he had no legal grounds and the court would not help. Though there were some protests, the feared civil unrest has not yet materialised. The election is proceeding.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison took this view: "The thing about great institutions and democracies is that they deal with the challenges that come.
"A great democracy having a great election, with the greatest turnout they've ever seen, is actually a demonstration of democracy working."
Dr Jill Sheppard, an expert on politics and international relations at ANU, said elections are only the most public and spectacular aspect of a democracy. Democratic institutions — like Congress — are also an important part.
"We'll probably look back on this period and assess American institutions as holding up pretty well," Dr Sheppard said.
"We've learnt under Trump that politicians will always push democratic institutions as far as they can go and well-designed institutions will limit the damage that any individual can do."
"It's too early to dismiss America as being undemocratic."
But the events of this election will be a blow to American cultural influence — the soft power that works alongside its global military might, De Sheppard said. Australians, and people in other countries, might be slower to accept American intervention in foreign wars, or similar, if they don't think that America is particularly democratic.
"It undermines our confidence in America as a free democratic partner," she said.
