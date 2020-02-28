'A real worry for the world': What happens when we lose faith in US democracy?

It's not losing faith on US democracy.



But democracy as it is.





Many third world countries already know about it, experienced by themselves.



What happened in USA is nothing new.



Same system, same result.





It's time for rethink and reform, ideology progress should not stop here.





The Cold War is already over, the era of ideology fanaticism and stupidity was already over.



We should start to think what is the best for all humanity.