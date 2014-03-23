I have seen a few speeches of this man of late and I am quite impressed by him...people like him who preach secular values are a ray of hope to pakistan...this man seems to be honest and genuine to the core....in the following video a group of religious zealots are forcing him to abuse(send lanat) on one particular religious sect...I am extremely impressed by the way he stood his ground and didnt give in to the demands of those thugs...he seems to be a man of principles.I am also impressed with the fact that he didn't compromise with his principles when running for election...he could have easily made some remarks against that group to increase his vote share...not saying what those thugs demanded would in fact have made him suspicious in the eyes of majority of the people from whom he was seeking votes.And how ridiculous it was for those thugs to force him to utter something which was not at all relevant to the elections...and why should one send any lanats on that religious group (or for any religious people) to contest in elections...a politician is supposed to treat everyone equally regardless of their caste,religion ,sect or race...This is a two year old video that i have come across now ...May his tribe increase in Pakistan