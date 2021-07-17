A rational discussion on Afghanistan

Pakistansdefender
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 22, 2016
- 3,518
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
They certainly can give much needed pakistani narrative. Government job is to give the policy. The policy is made successful by the people. That's what India has done. Hired educated professionals to shape up India's narrative.
We have either pakistan hating Western agents or dumb analysts.
Pakistan media would Always remains musharaf worst curse.
That has hurt no one but pak army
And propagated indian and West propaganda.