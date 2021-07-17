A rational discussion on Afghanistan

I hope this thread is a discussion on Afghanistan as you named it. I have several questions for which I believe other forum members would be willing to answer concerning Pakistan’s relations with Taliban, ISIS.

Did Pakistan support the Taliban as it walked its first baby steps? If so, does Pakistan’s policy support religiously tied organizations and political actors abroad?



Given that Pakistan supports Taliban, does Pakistan take any steps to insure that any weapon it supplies to Taliban isn’t further supplied to armed groups, mostly in the Middle East.



Does Pakistan have a history of training/educating Taliban or Proxies for efficient IED manufacturing using simple machinery and publicly accessed materials/chemicals?