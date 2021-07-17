What's new

A rational discussion on Afghanistan

Pakistansdefender

Pakistansdefender

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 22, 2016
3,518
2
3,285
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Rather than having so silly defence analyst. These types of educated people should be interviewed more.
They certainly can give much needed pakistani narrative. Government job is to give the policy. The policy is made successful by the people. That's what India has done. Hired educated professionals to shape up India's narrative.
We have either pakistan hating Western agents or dumb analysts.
Pakistan media would Always remains musharaf worst curse.
That has hurt no one but pak army
And propagated indian and West propaganda.
 
ARCH٤R

ARCH٤R

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2016
388
0
518
Country
United States
Location
Egypt
I hope this thread is a discussion on Afghanistan as you named it. I have several questions for which I believe other forum members would be willing to answer concerning Pakistan’s relations with Taliban, ISIS.
Did Pakistan support the Taliban as it walked its first baby steps? If so, does Pakistan’s policy support religiously tied organizations and political actors abroad?

Given that Pakistan supports Taliban, does Pakistan take any steps to insure that any weapon it supplies to Taliban isn’t further supplied to armed groups, mostly in the Middle East.

Does Pakistan have a history of training/educating Taliban or Proxies for efficient IED manufacturing using simple machinery and publicly accessed materials/chemicals?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
‘In the end we felt betrayed’: Vietnamese veterans see echoes in Afghanistan
Replies
0
Views
117
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
N
Imran’s Chinese whispers
Replies
6
Views
332
xyxmt
X
jaibi
OP ED: The new nexus: Indo-China conflict in Kashmir and implications for Pakistan
2 3
Replies
37
Views
6K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Vapnope
Featured Time to bury the past and move forward: COAS Bajwa
19 20 21 22 23 24
Replies
359
Views
16K
El Sidd
El Sidd
W
A U.S.-Pakistan Reset Just Got a Lot Harder
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
82
Views
4K
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom