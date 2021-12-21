A rare peek into Huawei's smart car business base

(Image credit: Chedongxi)
Chinese tech giant Huawei has always stressed that it will not be directly involved in building cars, so what exactly its smart car business base is working on is a mystery that has confused many people.
Fortunately, the reporters of Chedongxi, a WeChat account that focuses on the automotive industry, was recently invited to visit Huawei's Suzhou Research Institute to tour the company's Smart Car Solutions Innovation Center, which provided some answers.
According to Chedongxi, the campus is set up with nine labs that incorporate sensing, voice, vision, acoustics, cockpit eco-innovation, and in-vehicle networking.
These labs are responsible for providing development tools, test tools, experimental equipment and have more than 100 engineers capable of supporting the development, testing and validation of joint innovation projects by partners.
Huawei's positioning in the automotive business has been very precise - on being a component supplier for smart cars.
Currently, Huawei has listed more than 30 components, including intelligent driving computing platform MDC, LiDAR, AR-HUD and other intelligent components, according to the report.
