A railway around the 'Sea of Death' in China, How to build a railway on soft and shifting sand dunes

Railway police officer cries when his train passes by his home village in Xinjiang Taklamakan Desert. In June 2022, a new railway line was put in operation, It's a desert loopline circling The Taklamakan Desert, total length 2,712 km (1,685 mi) . This is the first time this officer's desert home village being connected with modern railway, he couldn't help but cried when he saw the train passed by this home village. He said finally his fellow villagers can travel in and out of the village by trains.

 
The Hotan–Ruoqiang railway is not a high speed rail, no bullet trains can survive those daily strong sandstorms, this 2,712 km circluar loopline desert railway is for poor, sparsely populated Xinjiang local desert people.

The Hotan–Ruoqiang railway construction workers very often had to lie close to the ground for hours to wait out killer sandstorms in the region

