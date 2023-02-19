A railway around the 'Sea of Death' in China, How to build a railway on soft and shifting sand dunes

Railway police officer cries when his train passes by his home village in Xinjiang Taklamakan Desert. In June 2022, a new railway line was put in operation, It's a desert loopline circling The Taklamakan Desert, total length 2,712 km (1,685 mi) . This is the first time this officer's desert home village being connected with modern railway, he couldn't help but cried when he saw the train passed by this home village. He said finally his fellow villagers can travel in and out of the village by trains.