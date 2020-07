1) This 3,000,000 figure is absurd and a lie. Even, this figure will shame Hitler who killed for five years (not battle killings) that did not reach this figure.



2) Deaths in Vietnam War (1965–1974) per Guenter Lewy



- US and allied military deaths: 282,000

- PAVN/VC military deaths: 444,000

- Civilian deaths (North and South Vietnam): 627,000

- Total deaths: 1,353,000



Ask anyone from BD in the PDF to name a few among his acquaintances who were killed, they may not be able to answer. They cannot show also the graveyards. There are some graves in some villages, but it is no more than 2, 5, 10 or 20 in number. In my case, two were killed whom I knew and were killed by the Biharis. One is in Mirpur and another in Rajbari.



Even a 50,000 killed is a very large figure. It is two stadium-full of people. Mujib was told to claim 3 Lakh in the London Press Conference and he uttered 3 million. Currently, we know what is a Lakh and what is a million, however, it is still difficult to understand a Billion. In those days, we were unfamiliar with the difference between a Lakh and a Million. So, Mujib told in English 3 million killed when his intention was to say 3 Lakh.



Mujib tried to get the number of actual killing, but abandoned it when his administration could not collect even 20,000 names. Afterwards, PM Begum Zia wanted to make a survey in all the villages and Mahallas to compile the list of Martyrs. But, Hasina/BAL started street agitation saying it unnecessary because Mujib's figure is the absolute truth. So, Khaleda had to stop.



I will stop here. Let other people contribute their own experiences with the killing.

