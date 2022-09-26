A Question on Darnomics

SoulSpokesman
This post has been triggered by the impending return of Ishaq Dar, fondly known as Dollar Dar, as the Pak FM. A common accusation against him has been that he kept the PKR artificially high which has been partly the cause of the current mess. However, there are a few things that don't make sense to me.
The data appears a bit puzzling. Maybe some of the learned Maulaners here- @RiazHaq @waz @Jango @VCheng @Joe Shearer @Wood @maithil - can explain this conundrum
Regards
If we see the Chart in the link above (Click on 10 years trend) we see that the forex reserves actually increased from around USD 8 bn in 2013 to around USD 15 bn in 2018. Why would forex reserves increase if the PKR was overvalued.
Then again if we look at the debt levels, while debt increased from USD 62 bn to USD 90 bn, a large chunk of this would be capex debt (mainly for CPEC), so it is unlikely that the reserves would be bolstered too much by working capital debt. But here again as we go forward from 2018 we see that the debt kept mounting from USD 90 bn in 2018 to around USD 110 bn plus by mid 2021 (i.e. even before the sharp upward movement of crude gained momentum).
The data appears a bit puzzling. Maybe some of the learned Maulaners here- @RiazHaq @waz @Jango @VCheng @Joe Shearer @Wood @maithil - can explain this conundrum
Regards
