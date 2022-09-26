What's new

A Question on Darnomics

S

SoulSpokesman

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
2,087
-12
1,816
Country
India
Location
India
This post has been triggered by the impending return of Ishaq Dar, fondly known as Dollar Dar, as the Pak FM. A common accusation against him has been that he kept the PKR artificially high which has been partly the cause of the current mess. However, there are a few things that don't make sense to me.

Pakistan Foreign Exchange Reserves, 1959 – 2022 | CEIC Data

Pakistan Foreign Exchange Reserves was measured at 9.1 USD bn in Jul 2022, compared with 10.7 USD bn in the previous month. Pakistan Foreign Exchange Reserves: USD mn data is updated monthly, available from Jan 1959 to Jul 2022.
www.ceicdata.com www.ceicdata.com

If we see the Chart in the link above (Click on 10 years trend) we see that the forex reserves actually increased from around USD 8 bn in 2013 to around USD 15 bn in 2018. Why would forex reserves increase if the PKR was overvalued.

Pakistan External Debt, 2006 – 2022 | CEIC Data

Pakistan External Debt reached 130.2 USD bn in Jun 2022, compared with 129.0 USD bn in the previous quarter. Pakistan External Debt: USD mn data is updated quarterly, available from Jun 2006 to Jun 2022.
www.ceicdata.com www.ceicdata.com

Then again if we look at the debt levels, while debt increased from USD 62 bn to USD 90 bn, a large chunk of this would be capex debt (mainly for CPEC), so it is unlikely that the reserves would be bolstered too much by working capital debt. But here again as we go forward from 2018 we see that the debt kept mounting from USD 90 bn in 2018 to around USD 110 bn plus by mid 2021 (i.e. even before the sharp upward movement of crude gained momentum).

The data appears a bit puzzling. Maybe some of the learned Maulaners here- @RiazHaq @waz @Jango @VCheng @Joe Shearer @Wood @maithil - can explain this conundrum

Regards
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

B
Causes and consequences of the strong dollar
Replies
7
Views
303
Johny D
J
beijingwalker
China is Biggest Ship Owning Nation, Based on Fleet Value. 46% of new ship building orders were placed by Chinese companies in 2021
Replies
4
Views
830
Daniel808
Daniel808
S
Sharif wants to borrow 36bn$ while servicing debt is 12-15 bn$ only!!!
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Abid123
Abid123
M
Pakistan’s debt, liabilities cross Rs50tr
Replies
14
Views
1K
SophieArnold42
SophieArnold42
R
India's Forex Reserves Fall As Foreign Investors Head For The Exits
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
161
Views
8K
StraightEdge
StraightEdge

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom