1. Fair enough.. it's their right and we want their freedom from Indian oppression. If they don't want to join Pakistan, we have no problem.

2. If someone has made a mistake in the past, but his children/ grand children are regretting his decision, then it is no more an excuse to not support Kashmiris. Besides that, one man can't decide the fate of millions of Kashmiris.

3. Again history... gone is gone.. we must look into the current affairs in Kashmir... They are being killed while holding our flag.. can we ignore them?

4. They are.. problem with them is that the occupying force is not coming from several thousands kilometers.. The occupying force is just next door and there is no shortage of supplies..

5. As I said, if they want, they should be allowed to live in a separate state.

6. This is your assumption.

7. Assumption.

8. We were not in the cities.. We were on top of mountains. What kind of support you were expecting from them?

9. Where are you getting this from that Kashmiris don't appreciate Pakistani efforts?

10. Simple.. They now hold our flag, and radicalization is not due to Kashmir.. it's due to Russian invasion of Afghanistan.

11. Assumption.

