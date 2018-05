https://www.acic.gov.au/our-services/child-protection/national-child-offender-system National Child Offender System

When it comes to rape, child sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and violence against women I would like to know how your countries deal with it.In Australia we have a national sexual offenders register.Now how it works is that once you are arrested on any of the above crimes you automatically go on this database.In Australia if you are a pedophile or rapist you can't live near schools, playgrounds or where children gather.As Australia has many states we have one law and this database is linked to all police departments in all states.Of course no system is perfect and we have flaws but for the most part it works.I know a few countries where this would be a great tool against pedophiles etc.Do any other countries have this system?I know the USA, UK and a few others have it.