A question about the Urdu letter 'ژ'

Zee-shaun

Zee-shaun

Feb 21, 2016
While listening to several desi vloggers lately I've often noticed the absence or mispronunciation of the Urdu letter ژ (zhe), specially by Youtubers from the Punjab region.

There's many examples but these two words 'measure' and 'pleasure' are always mispronounced as 'may'yer' and 'play'yer', even by the more educated journalists like Dr Moeed Pirzada and Essa Naqvi.

I'm curious if there's a logic reason behind it. :unsure:
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
Zee-shaun said:
While listening to several desi vloggers lately I've often noticed the absence or mispronunciation of the Urdu letter ژ (zhe), specially by Youtubers from the Punjab region.

There's many examples but these two words 'measure' and 'pleasure' are always mispronounced as 'may'yer' and 'play'yer', even by the more educated journalists like Dr Moeed Pirzada and Essa Naqvi.

I'm curious if there's a logic reason behind it. :unsure:
Biology
 
Zee-shaun

Zee-shaun

Feb 21, 2016
El Sidd said:
So you can differentiate and identify.

Many ethnic groups around the world share such
I know some ethnic groups have a dominant linguistic presence even if they live abroad like Germans, Italians, Hispanics and Chinese to name a few. But my question remains, is 'zhe' sound alien to Punjab region?
 
_Nabil_

_Nabil_

Aug 22, 2021
Zee-shaun said:
While listening to several desi vloggers lately I've often noticed the absence or mispronunciation of the Urdu letter ژ (zhe), specially by Youtubers from the Punjab region.

There's many examples but these two words 'measure' and 'pleasure' are always mispronounced as 'may'yer' and 'play'yer', even by the more educated journalists like Dr Moeed Pirzada and Essa Naqvi.

I'm curious if there's a logic reason behind it. :unsure:
I don't speak Urdu but can guess that's simply accent 😉

Egyptians for example say Ostaz أستاز instead of Ostadh أستاذ

Chinese are known to skip the letter "r"

Those spelling variety occur generally with letters in the middle or in the end of the words, I'm sure those desi people will pronounce Zorro as Zorro.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
Zee-shaun said:
While listening to several desi vloggers lately I've often noticed the absence or mispronunciation of the Urdu letter ژ (zhe), specially by Youtubers from the Punjab region.

There's many examples but these two words 'measure' and 'pleasure' are always mispronounced as 'may'yer' and 'play'yer', even by the more educated journalists like Dr Moeed Pirzada and Essa Naqvi.

I'm curious if there's a logic reason behind it. :unsure:
isnt that the normal way of pronunciation though can you show be the proper way and the improper way for me to differentiate between the 2? also I dont know what does being "educated" has to do with if he is speaking Urdu with a native accent, how is this a judgement on his education level
 
Zee-shaun

Zee-shaun

Feb 21, 2016
B.K.N said:
Pata nahi ham یوئے hi boltay hain. Aap kya boltay hain
Karachi wale isko 'zhe' he parhte hain.

urdu-alphabets-with-their-sound-in-english.jpg
 
Zee-shaun

Zee-shaun

Feb 21, 2016
Sainthood 101 said:
isnt that the normal way of pronunciation though can you show be the proper way and the improper way for me to differentiate between the 2? also I dont know what does being "educated" has to do with if he is speaking Urdu with a native accent, how is this a judgement on his education level
No it's not the same and I already provided two examples in my OP. Take another word 'television'.
Correct pronunciation would be 'teh·luh·vi·zhn' where as my friends from the north pronounce it as 'tele- vion'.

Being educated has nothing to do with speaking Urdu with or without an accent but in this case with the correct pronunciation of an English word. I meant no offence.
 

