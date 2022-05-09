A question about the Urdu letter 'ژ'

While listening to several desi vloggers lately I've often noticed the absence or mispronunciation of the Urdu letter ژ (zhe), specially by Youtubers from the Punjab region.
There's many examples but these two words 'measure' and 'pleasure' are always mispronounced as 'may'yer' and 'play'yer', even by the more educated journalists like Dr Moeed Pirzada and Essa Naqvi.
I'm curious if there's a logic reason behind it.
