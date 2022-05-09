A question about the Urdu letter 'ژ'

Zee-shaun said:



I'm curious if there's a logic reason behind it. While listening to several desi vloggers lately I've often noticed the absence or mispronunciation of the Urdu letter ژ (zhe), specially by Youtubers from the Punjab region.There's many examples but these two words 'measure' and 'pleasure' are always mispronounced as 'may'yer' and 'play'yer', even by the more educated journalists like Dr Moeed Pirzada and Essa Naqvi.I'm curious if there's a logic reason behind it. Click to expand...

isnt that the normal way of pronunciation though can you show be the proper way and the improper way for me to differentiate between the 2? also I dont know what does being "educated" has to do with if he is speaking Urdu with a native accent, how is this a judgement on his education level