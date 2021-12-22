A question about Pakistani houses

I came across a Youtube video showcasing Pakistani houses and I've been looking at properties on zameen.com and i've noticed a few things...



1. Why do so many houses have expensive materials like marble, or tile everywhere?

2. Why is the woodwork so elaborate, all the doors have carvings and designs on them?



Is this normal? Is this typical of Pakistani houses? I know it's typical of villas in AJK but i thought that's because it's British pounds being spent by people who didn't have to earn them...lol

Also why are there so many lights?!