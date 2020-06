GUDDU REHABILITATION PROJECT ACCOMPLISHED

Fundamental rehabilitation of two gas units in Guddu Power Plant in central Pakistan was officially announced complete on March 12 during a ceremony attended by Water and Power Secretary Muhammad Younas Dagha.



Two V94.2 gas units in Guddu thermal power plant, one of Pakistan’s key power sources, were rehabilitated by MAPNA Group during a strictly regimented 90-day schedule.



The first gas unit under rehabilitation was synchronized on January 16, 2016 on the 59th day of the project, while the second unit was synchronized on day 87, March 9th, 2016.



Successful completion of the project and Pakistani officials’ satisfaction is expected to pave the way for MAPNA’s active participation in other power projects across this South Asian country.



Faced with severe power shortage across the country, the government of Pakistan has launched various projects to meet the increasing electricity demands of industry and home consumers.