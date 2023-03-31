A public execution by American police.

Officers involved in Landon Eastep fatal shooting will not face charges he decision by District Attorney General Glenn Funk was announced Friday.

Here is what the OP did not tell you1.) The suspect shot dead is Landon Eastep, shooting occured on I-65 in Nashville, January 27 20222.) He was NOT armed (the subject later found out to be a round metal cylcinder)3.) He was putting on an aggressive shooting stance (as per the Chief Of Police, see photo 1 and 2).4.) The police tried to talk him down for 30 minutes before shootingHere are the body cam footage for the actual shootingSeems like a justified shooting to me, I would have done the same after seeing this, even if he was not armed