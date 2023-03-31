What's new

A public execution by American police.

onebyone said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1641471343215497218
That dude pull a gun on 0:19 on those cops, you can clearly see the gun, what do you expect the cop to do, give him a hug?

That's suicide by cops, I would be happy to know if a dude pulls a gun on Chinese Cop, they use Kung Fu to restrain that dude. :rofl: :rofl: :lol:The only thing to talk about is whether or not it's Jet Li Style or Donnie Yan style.
 
If it was public execution it would have happened right away, cops were obviously warning him to surrender. Don't get me wrong, there are a number of trigger happy bad cops there, but here it was completely justified (shooting him till he fell to the ground that is), shooting him tons of time after that though was excessive.
 
onebyone said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1641471343215497218
Because he quickly whipped out a gun dummy.
He isn't pointing an ice cream cone at the officers.

gun.png
 
jhungary said:
That dude pull a gun on 0:19 on those cops, you can clearly see the gun, what do you expect the cop to do, give him a hug?

That's suicide by cops, I would be happy to know if a dude pulls a gun on Chinese Cop, they use Kung Fu to restrain that dude. :rofl: :rofl: :lol:The only thing to talk about is whether or not it's Jet Li Style or Donnie Yan style.
What? You paid attention to DETAILS? :lol:
 
jhungary said:
That dude pull a gun on 0:19 on those cops, you can clearly see the gun, what do you expect the cop to do, give him a hug?

That's suicide by cops, I would be happy to know if a dude pulls a gun on Chinese Cop, they use Kung Fu to restrain that dude. :rofl: :rofl: :lol:The only thing to talk about is whether or not it's Jet Li Style or Donnie Yan style.
You paid attention to details! That's not allowed on PDF
 
Here is what the OP did not tell you

1.) The suspect shot dead is Landon Eastep, shooting occured on I-65 in Nashville, January 27 2022
2.) He was NOT armed (the subject later found out to be a round metal cylcinder)
3.) He was putting on an aggressive shooting stance (as per the Chief Of Police, see photo 1 and 2).
4.) The police tried to talk him down for 30 minutes before shooting

Here are the body cam footage for the actual shooting


Seems like a justified shooting to me, I would have done the same after seeing this, even if he was not armed

1.jpg


2.jpg


www.wsmv.com

Officers involved in Landon Eastep fatal shooting will not face charges

he decision by District Attorney General Glenn Funk was announced Friday.
www.wsmv.com www.wsmv.com
 
Play stupid games, win stupid prize... You have to be so messed up in the head to pull of a gun on police surrounding you, and given the body language of Police standing alert but relax until the idiot decided to play John Wick, Also the title of the thread is more Dramatic than India drama's.
 

