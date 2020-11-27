beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 35,225
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
A prototype of electric-hub #driverless tractor made debut in Qingdao, E China’s Shandong
A prototype of electric-hub #driverless tractor made debut in Qingdao, E China’s Shandong. The tractor has the shortest turning radius record in China at 3.5 meters among 100-horsepower tractors. Powered by #5G, the agricultural tractor can also be controlled remotely.
A prototype of electric-hub #driverless tractor made debut in Qingdao, E China’s Shandong. The tractor has the shortest turning radius record in China at 3.5 meters among 100-horsepower tractors. Powered by #5G, the agricultural tractor can also be controlled remotely.