1. When I watch any TV Channel, it is very difficult to distinguish whether I am mentally refreshening my day long tired mind or going through a digital catalogue and exhausting myself further, searching for information of various products and services like a sub contractor. Then I keep on switching over to one channel to another channel of the various TV Channels available to get some mental refreshment. Alas! there also I find 50% ads 50% of the original program. This is happening because of commercial reason that is easily understood.



2. Some channels are hardly surviving by selling 3rd class ads of unknown homeopaths, unknown and cheater type so called peers, gemstone sellers, ayurveda medicines, Fokir baba etc who claim themselves and their products or services to be the best and only the final solution of all mental and physical distresses of mankind. These channels are no doubt struggling hard for mere survival. This disparity of performance among the various channels in terms of income is ought to evict the ill performing channels from the media world today or tomorrow.



3. I think the government should actively think how to co-ordinate the day to day programs of private TV channels. One good solution could be making the channels exclusive and specialized. That means making them specialized channels to telecast particular program only. Say, some channels are made responsible to show primary education, Secondary, HSC, GRADUATE, POST GQADUATE LEVEL EDUCATION, ENGINEERING, MEDICINE etc. Similarly, separate channels can be assigned to MUSIC, AGRICULTURAL FARMING, TEACHING TECHNICAL AND VOCATIONAL SUBJECTS TALK SHOW, CRIME REPORTS, BEAUTY AND FASHION, COMMERTIAL ADS, BUSINESS AND ECONOMY, MOVIE, DRAMMA, and MOTIVATION AND RELIGIONS and so on.



4. That is very much possible by bringing all the TV channels under a single company in which the individual channels will act like separate departments of a departmental store. Fund management will be like that of a Bus Company. All income shall be distributed in accordance with investment of the channels,



5. If this could be done, nobody will be bored. Everybody will be able to enjoy the channel of his interest at his convenience... All walks of people will be benefited. This will safeguard the interest of all media employees including their owners. Above all this arrangement will educate the whole nation; spread technical and scientific knowledge and skills to every corner of the country. The curse of infamous coaching business will die down automatically. Similar principle may be adopted in case of print Medias too. Just some dedicated work alcoholic people are needed. Private channel owners may oppose the government’s initiative (if there is any) she has to deal the issue with an iron hand.

Click to expand...