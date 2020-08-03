/ Register

A private survey showed China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest in nearly a decade

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by mmr, Aug 3, 2020 at 9:32 AM.

    mmr

    mmr

    A private survey showed China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly a decade
    KEY POINTS
    • The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for China came in at 52.8 for July.
    • Economists polled by Reuters had expected Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI to come in at 51.3 for July as compared to 51.2 for June.
    • PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that signal contraction.
    • The private survey showed that policy stimulus is helping the world’s second largest economy in its recovery from the pandemic, said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, a consultancy.

    [​IMG]


    Results of a private survey on Monday showed China’s manufacturing activity expanded for the month of July — the fastest pace in nearly a decade, according to records.

    The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) came in at 52.8 for July, marking its third straight month of expansion.


    Companies registered the fast expansions in output and new orders since January 2011 amid reports of firmer customer demand, noted Caixin and IHS Markit in their report of the survey results.


    “As production and demand expanded, measures for purchases and stocks of purchased items both remained strong,” said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.

    Economists polled by Reuters had expected Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI to come in at 51.3 for July as compared to 51.2 for June.

    PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that signal contraction. PMI readings are sequential and indicate on-month expansion or contraction.

    China’s manufacturing sector has been battered as factories were shut earlier in the year due to large-scale lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic.


    Demand was also hit as the virus spread globally. The gauge for new export orders remained in contractionary territory for the seventh consecutive month in July.

    “Although the pace of the contraction slowed, overseas demand remained a drag on overall demand,” Wang wrote in a report.

    While recently there was some resurgence of the virus in parts of China, supply and demand both improved, he added.

    “Overall, flare-ups of the epidemic in some regions did not hurt the improving trend of the manufacturing economy, which continued to recover as more epidemic control measures were lifted,” said Wang.

    However, employment remained weak in July, he said.

    Policy stimulus helped
    The private survey showed that policy stimulus is helping the world’s second-largest economy in its recovery from the pandemic, said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, a consultancy.

    That is as the gauge for export orders remained low at 48.3. Most of the strength in the gauge for new orders — which came in at 54.4 — was therefore due to the rebound in policy-driven domestic demand, Evans-Pritchard said in a note after the release of the survey results.

    “The survey data are consistent with our view that policy stimulus has paved the way for a period of above-trend growth in construction and industry,” he wrote. “In the near-term this should help offset continued weakness in consumption and services activity, allowing the economy as a whole to return to its pre-virus trend by year-end,” he added.

    Official manufacturing survey results release last week also painted a picture of recovery.

    On Friday, China reported official manufacturing PMI that came in at 51.1 in July as compared to 50.9 in June, beating economists’ forecasts of 50.7. The expansion in China’s official PMI for the fifth straight month was due to demand for electrical and pharmaceutical goods.

    The official PMI survey typically polls a large proportion of big businesses and state-owned companies. The private Caixin and IHS Markit survey features a bigger mix of small- and medium-sized firms.

    https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/03/china-economy-caixin-markit-pmi-for-july-2020.html
     
    vi-va

    vi-va

    mmr

    mmr

    well are you really surprised?

    It was pretty much expected given that china take public health seriously...instead of doing stupid politics weather to wear a mask or not.

    I am expecting usa will have double digit decline this year. USA wont be V shaved but may be L Shaped or W shaped.
     
    Song Hong

    Song Hong

    There is some conspiracy of silence going on, for the first time in contemporary history, China and US nominal GDP is roughly on par -- in Q2 2020, for just one quarter.

    We know now that US Q2 GDP decreases 34% while China rises by 3%.

    This is a massive loss of prestige for US.

    https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1194759.shtml#:~:text=Meanwhile, China's GDP in the,year could exceed the US.

    According to some online media reports, given that US GDP could decline by 38 percent in the second quarter this year, US GDP in the second quarter may be as low as $3.32 trillion. Meanwhile, China's GDP in the second quarter of 2019 was 23.75 trillion yuan (about $3.39 trillion), as long as China's GDP can maintain positive growth in the second quarter this year, its total GDP volume in the second quarter of this year could exceed the US.
     
    faithfulguy

    faithfulguy

    In the US, there are people that believe that Covid is not real. They think that Covid is hyped by the media to destroy Donald Trump.
     
    mmr

    mmr

    Well what can you do...it is what it is.
     
    IblinI

    IblinI

    Yet,US is still on the human right high horse,does that mean US value their citizen less than Chinese to her citizen?
     
