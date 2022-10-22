What's new

A prime minister was disqualified for not taking salary from his son: Justice Qazi Faez Isa

1666433967310.png

Making allusions to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by Supreme Court in 2018, Justice Qazi Faez Isa Saturday said a prime minister was declared unfit for any public office because he refused to take a salary from his son.

“I will not comment on the decision, but it reads that you (Nawaz Sharif) did not declare the salary you were to receive. By not declaring that salary, you have misrepresented the facts before the court that’s why you were not a good Muslim,” Isa said while speaking at Asma Jehangir Conference.

He said Pakistan’s coming into being was unprecedented in the world.

The SC judge said Bhutto was tried by a civil court, not a military court. “I was on the bench that took up the case of establishment of military courts.” “I was the most junior judge and a part of the minority decision.”

"The constitution clearly lays down the distribution of authority for different institutions and the judiciary is one of them. Pakistan was created in a democratic way."

He said the first attack on democracy was perpetrated by a bureaucrat Ghulam Mohammad.

Justice Isa said it was Moulvi Tameezuddin who had challenged the dissolution of the legislative assemblies of Pakistan,

“Pakistan needs both judiciary and executive; however, what it needs the most is a [democratic] peoples-elected government.” He said removing democracy from Pakistan would be tantamount to stabbing the country in the back and treason. “Everyone should respect the constitution.”

He said the third attack on democracy came from General Ziaul Haq. “The constitution was torn apart, but a petition against the act was declared hearable."

General Pervez Musharraf breached the constitution the fourth time and the Supreme Court even authorised a salaried government servant to amend the constitution.
Justice Isa is probably one of only a few sane voices in the current judiciary in Pakistan. Our courts have generally turned themselves into a laughing stock by giving poor and apparently self-contradictory judgements/decisions. I hope our judges grow up and solemnly follow only the constitution and the law to give sound decisions. They need to bury the theory of necessity (nazria-e-zaroorat). That's the only way for us to get out of the current mess that we are currently in.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1583747347816673281
 
What is wrong with this factually correct claim? I like late Zia-ul-Haq for what he did to repulse Soviets and complete our nuclear program. I am sure had we any civilian (including Bhutto) then ruling Pakistan, we wouldn't even think of standing in front of the Soviet onslaught. That was the time when Nato was globally on the retreat and Soviets were chasing them like an enraged bear.

But still Zia was a dictator who came to power through a military coup (justified or not isn't the debate here).
 

