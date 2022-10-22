A prime minister was disqualified for not taking salary from his son: Justice Qazi Faez Isa “I will not comment on the decision, but it reads that you (Nawaz Sharif) did not declare the salary you were to receive.

Making allusions to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by Supreme Court in 2018, Justice Qazi Faez Isa Saturday said a prime minister was declared unfit for any public office because he refused to take a salary from his son.“I will not comment on the decision, but it reads that you (Nawaz Sharif) did not declare the salary you were to receive. By not declaring that salary, you have misrepresented the facts before the court that’s why you were not a good Muslim,” Isa said while speaking at Asma Jehangir Conference.He said Pakistan’s coming into being was unprecedented in the world.The SC judge said Bhutto was tried by a civil court, not a military court. “I was on the bench that took up the case of establishment of military courts.” “I was the most junior judge and a part of the minority decision.”"The constitution clearly lays down the distribution of authority for different institutions and the judiciary is one of them. Pakistan was created in a democratic way."He said the first attack on democracy was perpetrated by a bureaucrat Ghulam Mohammad.Justice Isa said it was Moulvi Tameezuddin who had challenged the dissolution of the legislative assemblies of Pakistan,“Pakistan needs both judiciary and executive; however, what it needs the most is a [democratic] peoples-elected government.” He said removing democracy from Pakistan would be tantamount to stabbing the country in the back and treason. “Everyone should respect the constitution.”He said the third attack on democracy came from General Ziaul Haq. “The constitution was torn apart, but a petition against the act was declared hearable."General Pervez Musharraf breached the constitution the fourth time and the Supreme Court even authorised a salaried government servant to amend the constitution.