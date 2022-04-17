What's new

A Prime Minister must have immunity

coffee_cup

coffee_cup

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2013
5,358
4
8,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The prime minister of Pakistan is elected by millions of people (not talking about the imported ones here).

It is extremely difficult to become a Prime Minister, unlike becoming a Justice (which is just elevated from Bar councils with no accountability)

The prime minister, no matter who he is, PPP, PML, PTI... whoever MUST have immunity before these kangaroo courts as long as he/she is a prime minister.

These KALA coats sitting in that building, start behaving like monkeys with a blade once they sit in that building. And start summoning the prime minister in person for any small shyt.

Prime minister is an extremely busy person to serve his/her nation and answerable to people and does not have time for patting KALA coat small egos.

So I say, the prime minister, just like the president must be protected against this mafia.

Do you agree?
 
The Accountant

The Accountant

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 13, 2016
7,912
19
9,828
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
coffee_cup said:
The prime minister of Pakistan is elected by millions of people (not talking about the imported ones here).

The prime minister, no matter who he is, PPP, PML, PTI... whoever MUST have immunity before these kangaroo courts as long as he/she is a prime minister.

These KALA coats sitting in that building, start behaving like monkeys with a blade once they sit in that building. And start summoning the prime minister in person for any small shyt.

Prime minister is an extremely busy person to serve his/her nation and answerable to people and does not have time for patting KALA coat small egos.

So I say, the prime minister, just like the president must be protected against this mafia.

Do you agree?
Click to expand...
No it is not the right way ... However judges should be accountable including the chief justice as well as establishment ...

Nobody should be above the law not the other way around ...
 
coffee_cup

coffee_cup

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2013
5,358
4
8,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
And The nation also wants that the judges are appointed by the parliament by going through a proper selection process.

They must pass exams just like CSS etc. These are the people who are supposed to decide our "fates" on earth after Allah.

So we can not accept that the corrupt crooks from bar councils who are involved in open terrorism against civilians and police alike can ever be made judges.
 
coffee_cup

coffee_cup

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2013
5,358
4
8,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Accountant said:
No it is not the right way ... However judges should be accountable including the chief justice as well as establishment ...

Nobody should be above the law not the other way around ...
Click to expand...

I disagree.

A judge has a power to just tell the prime minister to stand 5 minutes as a punishment and he is removed from his office.

That is a joke!

Just imagine a leader of people is disqualified for a small violation. This does not even happen in the most civilized nations.

PM/Presidents must be protected. Once they leave office, they could face law or whatever. Or if it is required, they should be removed first by impeachment.

KALA coats MUST NOT have this power!
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
34,269
65
36,728
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
The fiasco , done by KALA coat proven to be a National Security threat

A man with 170 + seats , 155 seats of his own party with Millions of votes was told to step down by some random Guy wearing a cheap , 5 dollar KALA coat
  • Many Private channels carried this act of treason and celebrated as a elected government of Pakistan was brought down (This needs review as well)

Discussion need to happen frankly after elections why the Federal Institutes did not protect President and Prime Minister from Abuse of KALA coat

Perhaps after Elections this needs to be discussed

I view KALA coat actions as Treason my own personal opinion

Typically in cases of Emergency , special provisions protect a Prime Minister and President


It is a National Security threat that 4-5 people can be bought for Dollars and a Pupet Government can come and sell off Nuke Assets overseas



Choor ke Peche , Aek KALA coat ka support hota hai
1650205109577.png
 
Last edited:
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
12,455
48
20,701
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
coffee_cup said:
The prime minister of Pakistan is elected by millions of people (not talking about the imported ones here).

It is extremely difficult to become a Prime Minister, unlike becoming a Justice (which is just elevated from Bar councils with no accountability)

The prime minister, no matter who he is, PPP, PML, PTI... whoever MUST have immunity before these kangaroo courts as long as he/she is a prime minister.

These KALA coats sitting in that building, start behaving like monkeys with a blade once they sit in that building. And start summoning the prime minister in person for any small shyt.

Prime minister is an extremely busy person to serve his/her nation and answerable to people and does not have time for patting KALA coat small egos.

So I say, the prime minister, just like the president must be protected against this mafia.

Do you agree?
Click to expand...

Prime Minister is first responsible person in the country and responsibility comes with accountability. If you eliminate accountability, responsibility becomes an optional joy-ride.
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2010
9,389
16
23,206
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
The right fix is to reform the judiciary and make sure the system automatically filters out the sh!tty scums so only the competent people excel to top positions on merit.

And then a higher body that can do the accountability of judges (including CJ) if they go out of the way to accommodate the criminals.
 
coffee_cup

coffee_cup

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2013
5,358
4
8,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
graphican said:
Prime Minister is first responsible person in the country and responsibility comes with accountability. If you eliminate accountability, responsibility becomes an optional joy-ride.
Click to expand...

Accountability by these crooks?

First make an impartial strong judiciary and then we can talk about it. The KALA coats (borrowed from @AZADPAKISTAN2009 ) are good only to giving relief to their own and Sharifs. Otherwise they are as useless as hair on my butt.

PM/Presidents should be protected to work for people without worrying that every step they take for the betterment of their people can be considered "contempt of court".
 
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
12,455
48
20,701
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
coffee_cup said:
Accountability by these crooks?

First make an impartial strong judiciary and then we can talk about it. The KALA coats (borrowed from @AZADPAKISTAN2009 ) are good only to giving relief to their own and Sharifs. Otherwise they are as useless as hair on my butt.

PM/Presidents should be protected to work for people without worrying that every step they take for the betterment of their people can be considered "contempt of court".
Click to expand...

Fix what is broken instead of mending what is not.

A system is made up of multiple parts. If one part if faulty (Judiciary), you should fix that. By modifying the other components that were working fine, you'll create anomalies that didn't exist before.
 
U

uninformed_youth

MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 17, 2022
4
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
coffee_cup said:
The prime minister of Pakistan is elected by millions of people (not talking about the imported ones here).

It is extremely difficult to become a Prime Minister, unlike becoming a Justice (which is just elevated from Bar councils with no accountability)

The prime minister, no matter who he is, PPP, PML, PTI... whoever MUST have immunity before these kangaroo courts as long as he/she is a prime minister.

These KALA coats sitting in that building, start behaving like monkeys with a blade once they sit in that building. And start summoning the prime minister in person for any small shyt.

Prime minister is an extremely busy person to serve his/her nation and answerable to people and does not have time for patting KALA coat small egos.

So I say, the prime minister, just like the president must be protected against this mafia.

Do you agree?
Click to expand...
So a currently absconding ex-PM who was booted out of the PM ship for not being able to give accountability of where he acquired his assets should have been given immunity?

Do you agree?
 
Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,097
19
23,747
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Limited immunity Yes

Complete immunity definitely not… imagine he can kill anyone he likes whilst he is in the office… there must be someone to nab him however I do agree that immunity of corruption charges from the past cases should be allowed
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
PM Imran nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker prime minister
2 3
Replies
37
Views
992
StormBreaker
StormBreaker
muhammadhafeezmalik
IHC stays appointment of 91 law officers made by minister hours after assuming charge
Replies
3
Views
176
Riz
Riz
muhammadhafeezmalik
Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigns as AJK PM
Replies
2
Views
148
PakAlp
PakAlp
P
Modi, Erdogan congratulate Shehbaz for assuming charge of prime minister
Replies
9
Views
300
Finer
Finer
R
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Demonstrated Effectiveness as Crisis Leader
Replies
8
Views
393
RiazHaq
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom