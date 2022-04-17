A Prime Minister must have immunity

The prime minister of Pakistan is elected by millions of people (not talking about the imported ones here).



It is extremely difficult to become a Prime Minister, unlike becoming a Justice (which is just elevated from Bar councils with no accountability)



The prime minister, no matter who he is, PPP, PML, PTI... whoever MUST have immunity before these kangaroo courts as long as he/she is a prime minister.



These KALA coats sitting in that building, start behaving like monkeys with a blade once they sit in that building. And start summoning the prime minister in person for any small shyt.



Prime minister is an extremely busy person to serve his/her nation and answerable to people and does not have time for patting KALA coat small egos.



So I say, the prime minister, just like the president must be protected against this mafia.



Do you agree?