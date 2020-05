RAAD is a stealth nearsonic cruise missile. Missile like RAAD add a great capability to a potential SEAD mission. Where the air launched ballistic systems come in is their supersonic/hypersonic speeds. Considering the unpredictable angle of fire from these air launched system, and if this combined with further evasive manoeuvring techniques, then you could create an incredible new capability. This is well within Pakistan's capability. And the cost-effectiveness is key as well.

Click to expand...