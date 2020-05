So the question is, why turn a ground based system into an air launched one?



It appears air launched ballistic systems increase the range and speed the systems.



Furthermore, any aero-ballistic features offer the option of firing at defended targets, including missile defense batteries themselves, from unexpected angles.



"Even a small volley of missiles launched from unexpected angles that stay below the view of allied radar installations would limit warning time and would increase the missiles’ effectiveness in a limited strike."

already existing

Before I start this thread let me say I am a strong believer in the notion of hybrid warfare and other similar concepts. Many times when we think of a potential solution for a particular military problem, we can become short sighted and only try and imagine a silver bullet solution. In reality, a combination of ways can deal with a problem. I am not opening this thread to suggest this will deal with the S-400 all by itself (may it could), but see it as part of a multitude of ways that will be used in an actual conflict. So, with that in my mind, let me start.Yesterday Iran released a 6 year old video showing what seems to be part of the development of an air launched version of a precision guided missile. In that video, we essentially saw what was originally developed as a ground launched rocket, being developed into an air launched system. Now these so called "aero-ballistic missiles" (or rockets) are not something new. Few nations had and are developing air launched ballistic systems. For example, the Russians are developing the Kinzhal missile with 2000-3000 km range and a speed of Mach-10.This missile is believed (not confirmed) to be a development of the Russian ground launched missile called Iskander which has range of 500km.The Israeli have also recently developed an air launched rocket called Rampage with an alleged range of 150 km (pic below):Rampage has been described as "extremely cost-effective".See this link below for more details:Other factors cost-effectiveness. You can develop andground launch system, into an air launched systems will all of the above capability. So Pakistan could turn something likeinto an air launched variant. No need to develop an entirely new missile from scratch!This could give Pakistan a new strategic capability in dealing with air defence systems. Using such a cost-effective way, if one has an air launched rocket/ballistic missiles system with sufficient range, it will be relatively much easier to saturate and destroy even high end air defences within stand off ranges. And of course, such a system will be complemented with other assets such as Raad-II et cetra.Anyway, I am by no means an expert, this was just one idea I thought I open up for discussion.