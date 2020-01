I am Neutral because both are toxic for my country Iran as it is now is a trouble maker for us and facilitates our Enemy to the East, Recruits our countrymen to be used as canon fodder to benefits its own Geopolitical interests.



But i m still against an interventionist Regime change driven by foreign Invasion it will be disastrous for us and our economy. And not to mention western sponsored Government in Tehran will be even bigger threat to us than the current Iran.



Best case scenario for us and the wider world would be a domestic regime change by Moderate factions within the Iranian political setup (They do exist even) and they open up Iran. Iran was never supposed to be an enemy of ours even after the Islamic revolution Iran was a moderate state and was never hostile to us at least till the death of Ruhollah Khomenei (not counting their domestic struggles And Ruhollah Khomenei liked to keep a balance between left (moderates) and Hardliners. That changed the moment he died).



Iran today acts this way because of their own domestic power struggles. Hardliners and IRGC operate independently and wont let go of their expansionism. Current Moderates dont have the balls to stop them even though they have the presidency the ones that do are either exiled and under house arrests.



People like to make it a Shia Sunni thing from the start as far as Pakistan is concerned. Our Marde Mujahid Marde Haq The supposed Wahabhi was very close to Iran going as far as

Saying : "Khomeini is a symbol of Islamic insurgence" Praised him. Prayed behind him.



Supported Iran in Iran-Iraq War both politically and materially ignoring the pressure from US and Saudi Arabia. Openly criticized Saudis for killing of Iranian pilgrims during Hujj Riots.

