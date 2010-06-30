What's new

A political solution for Kashmir and lasting peace for India and Pakistan

A political solution for Kashmir and lasting peace for India and Pakistan
Written by: Jamahir
Category cloud: Opinion, analysis
India and Pakistan need to settle the long, sad but frankly immature dispute over Kashmir once and for all. Peacefully and politically. Both have similar social, economic and political problems so any nuanced and generic solution for one country can also be used by the other country. The prescribed solution by the UNO is impractical. As it involves, as far as I understand, India withdrawing military units stationed in India-administered Kashmir and then arranging for a plebiscite there while also accepting the UNO as a mediator. But the Indian Establishment believes, as also its foreign allies, that India-administered Kashmir is primarily a matter internal to India but since Pakistan cannot be wished away the matter should involve both countries settling the matter between themselves, peacefully and politically. But any such settlement should benefit both the countries immediately and in the long term.

Therefore I present one solution as below. The solution is based on Muammar Gaddafi's solution for Kashmir to which I have added some bits.

1. Both countries should adopt the same Progressive political system. Two separate, independent republics but with the same political system, much like what pre-2003 Iraq and Syria were with their same Ba'athist systems. The Progressive political system can be the Direct Democracy Socialism system that governed Libya until the 2011 war. Readers can refer to these pages to understand how this system works. This system is called the Third Universal Theory aka Jamahiriya theory. In India, a form of Direct Democracy called Swaraj is being implemented in Delhi by the ruling AAP party and is also being forwarded by the Swaraj Abhiyan movement and there is no reason why it cannot be extended to Pakistan as well.

2. Let Indian-administered Kashmir and Pakistani-administered Kashmir remain with their respective countries.


3. Convert the LoC into an International Border that is accessible for trade, tourism and family visits.

All this will make the separatists in India-administered Kashmir to understand that their desire to join Pakistan-administered Kashmir is unnecessary because both countries will have become the same, politically.

Furthermore, with separatist militancy reduced in Indian-administered Kashmir, what will remain is regressive religious militancy or activism which can be controlled and removed with social support by progressives among the local population. The side effect will also be a drastic removal of the current military force which will lead to more goodwill for the peace project.

I speak of the troubles and concerns of Muslims in Indian Kashmir and I will also speak of the troubles and concerns of the Kashmiri Pundit refugees. There must be something like Nelson Mandela's Truth and Reconciliation Commission. I would like the refugee Kashmiri Pandits to be allowed to return back to the Valley.

The next step would be resumption of the Aman Ki Asha peace mission as well as resumption of food and clothing festivals to be organized in both countries.

If not for such a solution, how long would the Establishments of India and Pakistan keep up with this cross-border hate? For another 50 years? 100? Until a reformed UNO decides to send in a military arbitrator force? And would the people of both countries not like the money and other resources spent by their respective militaries in positioning against each other to be spent on making each others countries a welfare state where there are things like high quality free medical system like in Cuba?

An important point is that the given solution will not only benefit the Kashmiri's but also will bring progress to India and Pakistan - socially, economically and politically.

Lastly, to extend a point about direct democracy socialism, It worked in Libya and it is being implemented in Venezuela ( the consejos comunales - communal councils ). Two different kinds of countries, ethnically and geographically. No reason why India and Pakistan cannot adopt the system given the fact that both countries have so much in common. And just Direct Democracy without the socialism part has been the system in Switzerland for long.

Your proposal involves accepting the status quo, which is essentially what India wants.

There is no compromise here on the part of India, so what incentive does Pakistan have to accept such a proposal? You need to provide more details of what either side gains. I see nothing in here for Pakistan.

And the main premise behind this proposal, of some kind of identical 'progressive political system' is a no go in Pakistan for the foreseeable future.

Pakistan is still trying to refine her parliamentary democracy. There are internal debates over provincial autonomy, shifting to a Presidential system and of course the religious right arguing for a Shariah based system. You're never going to have a consensus in Pakistan over this.
All this will make the separatists in India-administered Kashmir to understand that their desire to join Pakistan-administered Kashmir is unnecessary because both countries will have become the same, politically.
In essence, Akhand Bharat.

No.

Everything you proposed involves Pakistan conceding to India, with Indian making ZERO compromises.

I am in favor of open borders, trade, people to people contacts & an economic union down the road, but not unless the dispute of Jammu & Kashmir is resolved by letting the millions of residents vote on their destiny via Plebiscite.
 
jamahir said:
There is no compromise here on the part of India
Most immediately I speak for a drastic reduction of Indian forces in the Kashmir valley.

AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
And the main premise behind this proposal, of some kind of identical 'progressive political system' is a no go in Pakistan for the foreseeable future.

Pakistan is still trying to refine her parliamentary democracy. There are internal debates over provincial autonomy, shifting to a Presidential system and of course the religious right arguing for a Shariah based system. You're never going to have a consensus in Pakistan over this.
1. The religious Right can be told that the progressive system in question comes from a Muslim-majority country ( Libya ) which in the past has helped Pakistan. The Right must be asked about their logical objections to such a proposal.

2. But Parliamentary Democracy is being followed to the letter in Pakistan ( as also in India ) and any extensions to it are just that. Extensions. That includes having a Presidential system ( like in USA ). The base remains the same.

AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
In essence, Akhand Bharat.

No.
I don't speak of Akhand Bharat. That is why I gave example of Iraq and Syria. They were two republics independent of each other in almost everything as far as I know.

AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
Everything you proposed involves Pakistan conceding to India, with Indian making ZERO compromises.
What compromises do you want India to make ?

AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
I am in favor of open borders, trade, people to people contacts & an economic union down the road
Nice to hear that.
 
I am a pragmatist & a realist. Pakistan is not likely to be strong enough to take the Indian occupied Kashmir by force any time in the foreseeable future. On the other hand, regardless of the party in power, India is never going to ‘Gift’ IOK to Pakistan.

In view of the above, the only feasible solution is what was proposed by Musharraf; that is, to make the communication & travel between the two parts so easy for the “Kashmiris” that the border becomes irrelevant. Something similar to the USA- Canadian border.

At least in my humble opinion, whatever we as Pakistanis or the Indians think & wish, Kashmir problem is not going to disappear any time soon.
 
Yes, I agree but it should be done in a way that rights of Kashmiris across both sides of the border are protected. Something like when UK left Hong Kong and people of Hong Kong had special privileges. Of course it should be decided by Kashmiris themselves what special rights, privileges and freedoms they want to have for themselves. I believe that Kashmiris were promised a lot of special rights by both countries when they annexed their part of Kashmir and Kashmiris should try to make peace with India and Pakistan and also try to get any special economic, political and other rights and benefits and live in peace after that.
 
I have addressed that in my point# 3 in the OP.

But in case of Kashmir or USA and Canada there are legal territories / states beyond the borders. The dispute is over those territories.

niaz said:
At least in my humble opinion, whatever we as Pakistanis or the Indians think & wish, Kashmir problem is not going to disappear any time soon.
Click to expand...
Kashmir is the main dispute between India and Pakistan. My proposal is to remove that dispute and use it as as stepping stone towards bringing a progressive political system to both countries which would have socio-economic benefits too.

AhsanAmin said:
Kashmiris should try to make peace with India and Pakistan and also try to get any special economic, political and other rights and benefits and live in peace after that.
Click to expand...
I agree that Kashmiris on either side should make peace with both countries and live happy but I disagree about the special status part. The territories on either side should be treated as regular states / territories but which will be used as stepping stones towards India and Pakistan adopting the same progressive political system.
 
Though it is totally up to Kashmiris what rights they should get in both countries, I will like to mention that there are many other Indian states where people from mainland Indian States cannot be permanent residents despite that those states were directly inherited from British Raj while Kashmir was explicitly promised these special rights regarding her residents when it was annexed. May be both Kashmiris should have some intelligent criteria of allowing people to become permanent residents when they invest for example in Tourism, special agriculture and have some other skills in a way that it contributes to economic prosperity and businesses in Kashmir. People who have Kashmir domicile might have to be allowed freely across both sides. For first few years probably some terrorism concerns might have to be addressed when allowing free movement. Kashmiri local governments could give very generous incentives to people who want to invest in tourism, agriculture and other industry. Of course every Indian and Pakistani could perfectly freely go and even live in their part of Kashmir permanently without being a formal permanent resident. Kashmiris can also ask both governments for special development plans to build great infrastructure, roads, schools and so many other related things. Kashmir is the most beautiful part of the world and it has extreme potential to develop and become even richer than other Indian and Pakistani provinces if they can have peace and leverage their special advantages and work out great terms of peace with both countries.
 
Yes, I have addressed that in the OP. What I mean is mainly regressive people like Asiya Andrabi :
jamahir said:
Furthermore, with separatist militancy reduced in Indian-administered Kashmir, what will remain is regressive religious militancy or activism which can be controlled and removed with social support by progressives among the local population. The side effect will also be a drastic removal of the current military force which will lead to more goodwill for the peace project.
Click to expand...
 
A non starter, there is less than zero chance of this working. India independent of Kashmir wants to dominate the region as a hegemon, Pakistan will never accept this.
 
This has been tried before.
The initiative was taken by Pakistan's president musharaf though very unpopular one and Pakistan has to loose much in this .
This was denied harshly by the Indian establishment. Vajpaee wanted to sign as per reports but his establishment denied to agree on the agreement.
Now India being the bigger country had to be more generous and loose a little .
If we agree to this point of view, then
1. India would get kashmir,
2. India would get security,
3. you would get no seperatism problem etc,
but what would we in Pakistan get?
We are already fighting Indian sponsored terrorism. And India has so many terrorist lined up in Afghanistan that we have to be on our guard continuously.
India being bigger state has to consolidate Pakistan a smaller state more. In the end if you consolidate Pakistan , it would benefit you 10 fold. Firstly that you would loose the very fear of balkanization. The iok consists of kashmir, which is a very small region. Jammu is another region. And ladakh is another region. If only like 7 or 8 districts of kahmsir Valley are given to Pakistan then it would make Pakistan happy. While India even after loosing the valley, controls more of iok then what Pakistan has.
You article shows arrogance, that is found commonly in indians nowadays. Trying so hard to find a solution to the kashmir problem while not looking at the ground realities. You have made this imaginary enemy Pakistan, that has stopped you from everything and hence Pakistan needs to be attacked.
When you talk to Pakistan, you talk to an equal. Not Nepal or mayanmaar. And the more you solve issues with Pakistan would benefit you more and more.
The two government should find a solution that everyone including the people of kashmir and both countries accepts and also the people would feel some change in their life.

Ladakh and gilgit baltistan are already divided. Gilgit baltistan remains with Pakistan and ladakh with India. Gilgit baltistan is smaller in size then ladakh.
In the same way jammu and kashmir. The kashmir can belong to Pakistan and jammu to India, in a simple border dispute. If you look at the map dividing jammu and kashmir you see kashmir is very small part of j and k.
 
In your analysis you forgot to mention the legal status of Kashmir. It is a part of India through accession signed by then ruler and is still legally valid. Also your UNO's condition on removal of Indian forces seemed to fall under the category of " Credits: The post is written by Jamahir, India. The proof reading and some other editing has been done by Think Tank Analyst, Forcetrip. The final formatting, editing and picture uploading is done by Slav Defence., Think Tank Vice Chairman."



Your solution is that India to part with its right over Pakistani controlled Kashmir and end the dispute. While Pakistan be contented with the already possessed territory and stop fighting for the rest of disputed territory of Kashmir through military might or covert interventions.

People go to the negotiating table when there is something for both the parties. Or Unless one party makes the situation completely unbearable for the other, only then it will force the party to come to the negotiating table. But presently though both the parties are not on equal footing neither the situation is completely unbearable for any party.

Pakistan has been actively pursuing the Kashmir cause since 1980's. It has invested money and manpower for last four decades to get Kashmir. It and would have doubled its efforts even now had they have more resources. But Pakistan is getting economically weak therefore it has started fighting the Kashmir war diplomatically and through other low cost means. It hardly spend on new defense acquisitions and its capacity to wage and sustain a conventional war with India is not very likely. And Indians under the leadership of 56 inch Modi has started dreaming the same way which once Pakistan were dreaming under Hamid Gul.

Conclusion : Kashmir issue will not be settled under these leaderships, BUT if both country happen to elect Avatars of Mahatma Gandhi as their Prime Ministers and additionally Pakistan military endorses your solution then there is a remote possibility. :enjoy:
 
Rafi said:
A non starter, there is less than zero chance of this working. India independent of Kashmir wants to dominate the region as a hegemon, Pakistan will never accept this.
Click to expand...
But I am talking of great political, social and economic changes for India too - point# 1 in the OP.

Having the same progressive political system in both countries can lead to a progressive economic system like the ALBA alliance of Latin America and cooperation in other fields like space and marine exploration.

Pakistansdefender said:
Now you being the bigger country have to be generous and loose more.
Click to expand...
I know and that is why I speak of drastic reduction of armed forces in India-administered Kashmir.

That is a good compromise to start with.

That is a good compromise to start with.

Pakistansdefender said:
If only small I guess 7 or 8 districts of kahmsir Valley are given to Pakistan then it would make Pakistan happy.
Click to expand...
That is one of my arguments. Why would the Indian Establishment of now agree to give Kashmir Valley to Pakistan ? Isn't this why there are a few hundred thousand soldiers stationed there ? I am talking about a compromise solution.

Laozi said:
While Pakistan be contented with the already possessed territory and stop fighting for the rest of disputed territory of Kashmir through military might or covert interventions.
Click to expand...
Right.

Laozi said:
Your solution is that India to part with its right over Pakistani controlled Kashmir and end the dispute.
Click to expand...
Well, should India go to war ? Because that is the only other current solution apart from the current status quo.

Laozi said:
In your analysis you forgot to mention the legal status of Kashmir. It is a part of India through accession signed by then ruler and is still legally valid.
Click to expand...
Technically yes but practically there is a separatist militancy going on.

Laozi said:
Pakistan has been actively pursuing the Kashmir cause since 1980's. It has invested money and manpower for last four decades to get Kashmir. It and would have doubled its efforts even now had they have more resources. But Pakistan is getting economically weak therefore it has started fighting the Kashmir war diplomatically and through other low cost means.
Click to expand...
That is one of the things the proposal offers to Pakistan. Remove the "other types" of investment that Pakistan Establishment makes in the Kashmir Valley and use those freed resources towards turning Pakistan into a progressive welfare state.

Laozi said:
Conclusion : Kashmir issue will not be settled under these leaderships, BUT if both country happen to elect Avatars of Mahatma Gandhi as their Prime Ministers and additionally Pakistan military endorses your solution then there is a remote possibility. :enjoy:
Click to expand...
From what I little I know, Imran Khan wants to turn Pakistan into a 'Riyasat e Madina' welfare state that imitates the city of Madina during the early years of Islam.

Perhaps he can try to convince the Pakistani military to endorse a peace proposal such as mine.
 
