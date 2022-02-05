https://www.usmessageboard_com/threads/a-plea-to-presidents-putin-xi-and-biden-add-new-civilian-and-heavy-cargo-trainroads-via-belt-and-road-initiative-from-sebastopol-to-krasnodar.944557/
A plea to Presidents Putin, Xi, and Biden : add new civilian and heavy cargo trainroads via belt-and-road initiative from Sebastopol to Krasnodar
Please focus your negotiations with the west about Ukraine and Crimea around the belt-and-road initiative created heavy cargo and passenger railroad leading to an (upgraded) Russian railroad network that links into the Russian arms manufacturing industries by road or by train.
The Crimean-to-Russian part of this new railroad should focus on the link between Sebastopol[1] and Krasnodar[2], and your military industry experts can guide you on the need for additional (rail-)roads.
Russia should get Chinese help in setting up the heavy cargo railroad section to it's arms industries by Chinese communist-to-communist help, rather than China trying to use Russia as the 'useful idiot'.
And the west should FORMALLY ACCEPT the annexation of Crimea. These are long-time RUSSIANS that we're talking about, and the annexxation was done completely LEGALLY.
What followed in the years prior to this crisis about western-Ukraine was nothing but prodding of the famous and proud Russian bear, a VERY hubristic way of "doing business", WITH OTHER PEOPLE'S LIVES!!!
[1] https://www.google.com/maps/place/S...d2da7afff4d34cc!8m2!3d44.6166222!4d33.5254669
[2] https://www.google.com/maps/place/K...f720794f56c4beb6!8m2!3d45.0356852!4d38.973999
Sunday at 8:13 PM
braalian said:
Why does the Proud Russian Bear need help from the Americans and the Chinese to build a railroad?
and i, peacegen aka peacefan, said in reply :
simple : the Americans lead NATO, and by extension of military power, the EU.
NATO, the EU *and* AUKUS *all* need to recognize the annexation of Crimea as legit, publicly.
and the Chinese have advanced railroad building equipment.
that should really be used as communist-to-communist help.
the west is currently trying a pincer movement combined with a divide and conquer movement that'll drive the Russians especially nuts, and dangerous.
China thinks it can laugh about it all, with it's so called tech advancements and 2x army size of the US, but they're in for a nasty set of surprises in any (nuclear-)large scale war between themselves and the west : we'll win. with relative ease.
and me? i don't wanna see so much good hardware and lives destroyed in such ugly ways.
that's why i'm a peace activist in this nasty story.
