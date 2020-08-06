A Plausible Scenario for Saudi Arabia’s Nuclear Energy Plan; Goodbye US AP1000, Hello China Hualong One via Pakistan ​

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has long maintained that if it doesn’t get what it wants from a US 123 Agreement for export of nuclear reactor technologies, it has other options including buying Chinese Hualong One PWRs, at 1100 NMW each, similar to the two units now being built at a coastal site in Pakistan near Karachi.

Such an scenario would be a win for China, which would benefit from a long-standing relationship, first documented in 2003, between KSA and Pakistan, involving KSA’s financial support for Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program.

The Chinese Hualong One, a PWR at 1100 MW is comparable in electrical power output to the Westinghouse AP1000 at 1150 MW.

For its part, the US reiterated at the Munich Security Conference on Feb 16 that the U.S. will not open door to Saudi Arabia building nuclear weapons by abandoning the “gold standard” set with a similar agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia may be playing a double game with the US. On one hand it makes fiery disclaimers that if it doesn’t get a modified 123 agreement, it will talk to China. On the other hand, getting the reactors from Westinghouse and big chunks of its supply chain makes protecting Saudi Arabia from Iran much more in the US interest. Because . . . they will now have our nuclear reactors and we will want to keep an eye on them.

Is Saudi Arabia strong enough to make good on its “disclaimer” of having other sources? Maybe they do have a China option, but would China also come with a security guarantee? I don’t think so.

US DOE Official Repeats Official Line

for a 123 Agreement with Saudi Arabia

The Pakistan Angle Comes into View

An entirely plausible scenario is that KSA could buy reactors from China and get its enrichment tech from Pakistan.

The Pakistan angle in terms of KSA’s nuclear ambitions is of particular interest and hasn’t been covered recently in the US mainstream media.

The US nuclear industry, which recently presented a case for expanded exports to the White House, may not have yet fully grasped the competitive threat posed by China’s progress in Pakistan.

Why China Might Have an Edge in Competing

for KSA’s Nuclear Commercial Reactor Business