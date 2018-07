There is only one thing that Pakistan needs: A blind and brutal justice system that treats everyone exactly the same. No special treatments or separate classes in jails.



Nawaz Sharif and his daughter are being given special treatments. Hanif Abbasi was also given a lenient sentence. To do justice, he should have been given the capital punishment. The injustice continues. So as things stand now, and if this current system continues, it will not matter even if Imran Khan rules for 40 years.

