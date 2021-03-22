What's new

A Pakistani's Visit to India

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
  • Locked
Why would Pakistanis wish to visit India ?
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
221
Views
8K
Irfan Baloch
Irfan Baloch
The SC
Pakistan's Prime Minister to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Replies
0
Views
120
The SC
The SC
B
Ahead of PM's visit, India sends warships to Bangladesh to mark 50th anniversary of 1971 war
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
Black_cats
B
Foxtrot Alpha
Modi could have visited Pakistan in October 2021
Replies
8
Views
470
rent4country
rent4country
INDIAPOSITIVE
Pak-India backdoor talks: Shah Mehmood Qureshi leaves for UAE today
Replies
9
Views
310
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom