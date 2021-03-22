Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
A Pakistani's Visit to India
Thread starter
lightoftruth
Start date
26 minutes ago
lightoftruth
SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 10, 2012
3,718
-19
3,976
Country
Location
26 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)
OppositeDay
Similar threads
B
Locked
Why would Pakistanis wish to visit India ?
Baibars_1260
Mar 22, 2021
10
11
12
13
14
15
Replies
221
Views
8K
Mar 25, 2021
Irfan Baloch
Pakistan's Prime Minister to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
The SC
May 6, 2021
Replies
0
Views
120
May 6, 2021
The SC
B
Ahead of PM's visit, India sends warships to Bangladesh to mark 50th anniversary of 1971 war
Black_cats
Mar 8, 2021
2
3
Replies
43
Views
1K
Mar 10, 2021
Black_cats
B
Modi could have visited Pakistan in October 2021
Foxtrot Alpha
Apr 10, 2021
Replies
8
Views
470
Apr 10, 2021
rent4country
Pak-India backdoor talks: Shah Mehmood Qureshi leaves for UAE today
INDIAPOSITIVE
Apr 17, 2021
Replies
9
Views
310
Today at 8:26 AM
El Sidd
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
B
Tesla produced over 30K vehicles at Giga Shanghai in April
Latest: Beast
A moment ago
China & Far East
Legal action if anyone tries to visit Israel from Bangladesh: foreign minister
Latest: Atlas
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
B
US greenlights Turkey-made attack helicopter sale to Philippines but not for Pakistan?
Latest: Beast
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
PAF Feedback by other Indian and Israeli Air Force Pilots!
Latest: Ali_Baba
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Croatia to drop €1 billion on used Rafale fighter jets
Latest: Kingslayerr
3 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
B
US greenlights Turkey-made attack helicopter sale to Philippines but not for Pakistan?
Latest: Beast
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
PAF Feedback by other Indian and Israeli Air Force Pilots!
Latest: Ali_Baba
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
60 Hours to Glory; A Military Reality Show - PTV News .
Latest: Hakikat ve Hikmet
5 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: GriffinsRule
15 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]
Latest: White Lion
19 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
P
Diplomatic front: Kuwait unbans Pakistan visas after 10 years.
Latest: Patriot forever
5 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Biden administration seeks social & education development and Military Training support for Pakistan in next US Budget
Latest: IceCold
5 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
How a Pakistan minister’s gift to Mao turned the mango into a divine symbol in China
Latest: fitpOsitive
7 minutes ago
CPEC
M
Pakistan begs China for power debt forgiveness
Latest: Mk-313
7 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
When PIA flight was hijacked to stop nuclear testing
Latest: The Accountant
12 minutes ago
Pakistan History
Military Forum Latest Posts
Croatia to drop €1 billion on used Rafale fighter jets
Latest: Kingslayerr
3 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: RescueRanger
Today at 9:09 PM
Air Warfare
How China developed Beidou GPS to become self sufficient in global positional system
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
Today at 8:45 PM
Military Forum
US Navy issues contract for second Constellation class frigate
Latest: Akh1112
Today at 6:13 PM
Naval Warfare
Black Hawk Down - The Battle of Mogadishu 1993
Latest: Metal 0-1
Today at 5:25 AM
Military History & Tactics
Country Latest Posts
Legal action if anyone tries to visit Israel from Bangladesh: foreign minister
Latest: Atlas
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
BREAKING: US announces it has imported oil from Iran for first time since 1991
Latest: Muhammed45
8 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
ISRO New Projects
Latest: lonelyman
46 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
B
BEZA, BEPZA to make $4.5b investment
Latest: Black_cats
Today at 10:25 PM
Bangladesh Defence Forum
BANGLADESH AIR FORCE CHIEF RETURNS HOME FROM USA
Latest: leonblack08
Today at 10:05 PM
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom