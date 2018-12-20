What's new

A Pakistani woman praising Modi

*The speaker in this video is a competitive debater, and therefore the views expressed may not necessarily represent their beliefs.*

Look closely at the audience, they are honestly having questions in their minds like if this woman is mentally stable or is she paid. Or maybe she is very smart and motivating Indians to vote for Modi for the next term too. This can help Pakistan a lot as Modi has successfully showed the world the extremist side of India?
 
LoL the thread starter does not realise this girl is a competitive debater, so does not necessarily represent her views.
 
What a Pak lady??? Every Pak and her supporter in the PDF are all praise for Modi....,.

And, this praise will reach the "Himalayas" when Yogi gets elected to be the PM...
 
I will come back to the thread when Jamahir comes around.

He was born for this thread.
 
