What's new

A Pakistani: What I saw in India and why I think this is India's moment

my2cents

my2cents

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 8, 2011
4,976
-9
2,706
Country
United States
Location
India
Suriya said:
Click to expand...
It reminded me of Robert Frost Poem. We do have long way to go.....

Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening​

Robert Frost - 1874-1963


Whose woods these are I think I know.
His house is in the village though;
He will not see me stopping here
To watch his woods fill up with snow.

My little horse must think it queer
To stop without a farmhouse near
Between the woods and frozen lake
The darkest evening of the year.

He gives his harness bells a shake
To ask if there is some mistake.
The only other sound's the sweep
Of easy wind and downy flake.

The woods are lovely, dark and deep.
But I have promises to keep,
And miles to go before I sleep,
And miles to go before I sleep.
 
I

iamnobody

MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 28, 2023
35
0
14
Country
India
Location
India
Many pakistani youtubers praise India to attract Indian viewers.

India will never reclaim it's past glory.

Modi fans said before 2014 elections that India will overtake China in his 1st term.

And in his second term India will overtake USA.

Modi Baba does not even talk about 20 million jobs he promised every year.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Luosifen
Pakistani vlogger making a splash in China
Replies
5
Views
448
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
ziaulislam
Lessons and observations for pakistani nation
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
85
Views
3K
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
my2cents
Why is India excluded from OIC?
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
2K
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
terry5
Pakistani Hindu families find it hard to settle in India
Replies
13
Views
548
Areesh
Areesh
R
ABP India Summit 2023: Javed Akhtar Saw "No Visible Poverty" in Lahore, Pakistan
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
154
Views
4K
hydrabadi_arab
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom