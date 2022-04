Ba qaul Imam Ali Ibn Abi Talib (AS):



“Your sickness is from you, but you do not perceive it and your remedy is within you, but you do not sense it. You presume you are a small entity, but within you is enfolded the entire Universe. You are indeed the evident book, by whose alphabet’s the hidden becomes manifest. Therefore you have no need to look beyond yourself. What you seek is within you, if only you reflect.”



This message often reminds me of Pakistan, a dormant nation waiting to be woken.