A pakistani politician claiming corona vaccine will make you lose morality

Feb 7, 2020
I was shocked to see hear this...this man is claiming the corona vaccine will make you do sex with your mothers and sisters. He has thousands of people in front of him listening to him with full attention and not even questioning this nonsense...he has made a connection between corna vaccine and israel..he is saying corona vaccine is a conspiracy to corrupt islam.


Here is his full speech.At the beginning of this speech he even claimed there is no disease called corona and asking everyone to remove the masks
 
This is what happens when you binge watch Indian comedy shows (News channels) , he probably thinks he's baba ramdev now.
 
