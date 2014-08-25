What's new

A Pakistani mujahid in Syria talking about Bashar Al asad's bombing on city

CatSultan

CatSultan

Oct 23, 2020
For all you shameless people who support the Kafir Alawite regime that bomb and gas their own people to make daddy Russia happy
 
Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

Jan 28, 2020
A terrorist taking up arms against a UN recognized government. As a foreigner staying illegally and armed with a gun.. without the permission of the central government of Syria. He needs to be barrel bombed for this.
 
CatSultan

CatSultan

Oct 23, 2020
Dariush the Great said:
A terrorist taking up arms against a UN recognized government. As a foreigner staying illegally and armed with a gun.. without the permission of the central government of Syria. He needs to be be barrel bombed for this.
Like those children they barrel bombed. Also, I could care less about what the "UN" recognizes.
 
Sifar zero

Sifar zero

Jul 27, 2020
CatSultan said:

For all you shameless people who support the Kafir Alawite regime that bomb and gas their own people to make daddy Russia happy
He probably belongs to HTS or its allies. Who are quite disciplined and organized not like the other insurgents you see around the world.
He has a bullpup AK probably converted by himself which is quite popular among HTS.
 
Z

zartosht

Jun 4, 2017
this "pakistani jihadi" ignored the muslim women getting raped by indian troops at home. why isnt he jihading in kashmir?

to go fight on behalf of western interests against an independent muslim country. whos government happens to not be islamist..

am i the only one seeing a problem with this wahabis "jihad" ....????

Syrian soldiers on their own land should lay down their arms, and surrender to foreign jihadis/ and western intelligence agencies bringing "freedom"???

absolutely pathetic. a coward, a moron, and a terrorist all in 1 package.
 
