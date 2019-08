Please don't delete such thread whoever the owner may be. Plz don't get so much biased on Chinese side.I must put here what happened with me.i was travelling in Punjab Speedo bus. A Chinese man, who could speak 40%Punjabi came in and got seated without scanning the card, despite the card scanner being next to door entrance. "The bus conductor asked him politely to scan the card." This was the only mistake he made.The ill mannered Chinese (Engineer he was) started shouting like a lion, a dog, or a very loud animal. He gave so much abuse to the conductor that the conductor was about to weep. The man barked more than 5mins in such loud voices in Punjabi +chinese mixed that everyone in bus started abusing him. At last he himself sat down continuing the barking.What could the conductor do ?Ans: Nothing because he was a chinese man.2) i was in a vegetable market, A Chinese with a security guard came to a shop. To make the shopkeeper look at him, he threw a vegetable straight on to his bodya lot more everyone has watched in the news like wedding scheme of Chinese, breaking traffic rules, and much more.if we let this happen unmonitored, we'll face another 1857 God forbid.I'm Pro-China but not a little in favour of such Chinese in Pakistan.