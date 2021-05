truthfollower said:

"Please ask Boris Johnson to arrange mass exodus from Pakistan, you will kill us in Pakistan. Only white people have such a heart to allow Muslims to pray on their roads, our nation doesn't have such a heart." "Please ask Boris Johnson to arrange mass exodus from Pakistan, you will kill us in Pakistan. Only white people have such a heart to allow Muslims to pray on their roads, our nation doesn't have such a heart." Click to expand...

From one of em to other one who is posting here.. you are free to live here if you want and if you don't wanna please work hard enough to be able to move to West.. dont cry like b*tches to get a visa