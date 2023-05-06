What's new

A Pak Style "Letter Gate" for Turkey

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
15,151
21
40,214
Country
United States
Location
United States
Democracy is to be preserved, not to be practiced - a line from the movie, The Crimson Tide

According to the Turkish Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, the West is after a "civil coup d'état" to be serviced via May 14 Presidential and general elections. A member of the main opposition party CHP met a Western Ambassador and received instructions on how to form a 7-party coalition to win the election. Moreover, post-election action items are also conveyed to them. The Turkish Intelligence Agencies now have all the information about these "traitor-to-the-hearts" scums from the opposition and their heinous plans.

Their plans to finish Turkey for good are as follows:
  • Remove the current government.
  • Put an end to the current patriotic regime.
  • 180% reversal in the foreign, defense, economic, financial, educational, technological, industrial, health etc. policies.
  • No more hydrocarbon explorations.
  • Make Turkey again a Pak-style "naked beggar" on the the streets of the DC.
  • Give a free hand to the terrorist orgs like PKK, FETO etc.
  • Remove the Turkish forces from the Northern Iraq/Syria.
  • Put a dead stop to the entire Turkish Defense Industries; so, no KAAN, KIZILELMA, ANKA-3 etc.
  • Dial back Turkey by 20 years to drop her at the hands of the IMF again.
  • Etc.
But, there're no Bajwas, no ISIs for sale in Turkey now, thanks to Reis Erdo'an. The Turkish Deep State is 100% under Reis. So, what's necessary will be done to counter this Western sponsored and DC directed civil coup via this election for it's no election but a Ilan-i Harp (declaration of war by the West).....

According to the Turkish Interior Minister, who is the spokesperson of the Deep State, this election will be settled at the first round defeating all the Imperialist's heinous plans. They succeeded 100 years ago against Sultan Abdul Hamid Han, but won't now by HIS PERMISSION and INFINITE MERCY.....

Hodri Meydan....


 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Turkish Interior Minister: the whole world hates the United States, Europe is just a mere pawn
2
Replies
26
Views
764
VCheng
VCheng
PakistaniandProud
Turkey’s future unmanned fighter jet conducts first flight
Replies
0
Views
886
PakistaniandProud
PakistaniandProud
monitor
The Biden administration is preparing to seek congressional approval for a $20 billion sale of F-16s to Turkey
Replies
1
Views
706
aziqbal
aziqbal
Yawm al-qiyama
Turkey Just Tried to Kill Americans. Will Biden React?
Replies
3
Views
294
Dalit
Dalit
Akritas
Anti-Western Sentiment in Turkey: An Immutable Truth
Replies
0
Views
547
Akritas
Akritas

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom