A Pak Style "Letter Gate" for Turkey

Remove the current government.

Put an end to the current patriotic regime.

180% reversal in the foreign, defense, economic, financial, educational, technological, industrial, health etc. policies.

No more hydrocarbon explorations.

Make Turkey again a Pak-style "naked beggar" on the the streets of the DC.

Give a free hand to the terrorist orgs like PKK, FETO etc.

Remove the Turkish forces from the Northern Iraq/Syria.

Put a dead stop to the entire Turkish Defense Industries; so, no KAAN, KIZILELMA, ANKA-3 etc.

Dial back Turkey by 20 years to drop her at the hands of the IMF again.

Etc.

According to the Turkish Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, the West is after a "civil coup d'état" to be serviced via May 14 Presidential and general elections. A member of the main opposition party CHP met a Western Ambassador and received instructions on how to form a 7-party coalition to win the election. Moreover, post-election action items are also conveyed to them. The Turkish Intelligence Agencies now have all the information about these "traitor-to-the-hearts" scums from the opposition and their heinous plans.Their plans to finish Turkey for good are as follows:But, there're no Bajwas, no ISIs for sale in Turkey now, thanks to Reis Erdo'an. The Turkish Deep State is 100% under Reis. So, what's necessary will be done to counter this Western sponsored and DC directed civil coup via this election for it's no election but a(declaration of war by the West).....According to the Turkish Interior Minister, who is the spokesperson of the Deep State, this election will be settled at the first round defeating all the Imperialist's heinous plans. They succeeded 100 years ago against Sultan Abdul Hamid Han, but won't now by HIS PERMISSION and INFINITE MERCY.........