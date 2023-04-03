A pain of the common man in the underdeveloped country - India and Pakistan.

HI Folks,As an innocent common, middle-class person in a developing nation, I can relate to my friends in Pakistan and other nations where the average person works hard and contributes some of their earnings to the government.Yet the short response is a resounding NO. Do we receive the facilities that we genuinely deserve and are supposed to receive?After this, there are many government sectors, starting with medical and others, We need to bridge the people who are sitting on the chairs to get our required job done.Many may wonder why I wrote this piece of sh*t or what set it off. Let me explain, then..I went to the gram panchayat institute today to apply for my child's new Adhaar card. Although the government states that there is no fee for new enrollment, the people sitting in the chair demanded 150 INR. I realize this is a small amount, but it just goes to show the kind of government offices we have,If a supporter of Modi or the BJP decides to come after me, I will be very clear in telling them that I don't give a damn about them, that I pay taxes, and that I have every right to voice my opinions anywhere. I too shared the same on Facebook and Twitter.I do reside in Bangalore, which is currently under BJP rule.