What's new

A pain of the common man in the underdeveloped country - India and Pakistan.

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,216
-38
2,903
Country
India
Location
India
HI Folks,

As an innocent common, middle-class person in a developing nation, I can relate to my friends in Pakistan and other nations where the average person works hard and contributes some of their earnings to the government.

Yet the short response is a resounding NO. Do we receive the facilities that we genuinely deserve and are supposed to receive?

After this, there are many government sectors, starting with medical and others, We need to bridge the people who are sitting on the chairs to get our required job done.

Many may wonder why I wrote this piece of sh*t or what set it off. Let me explain, then..

I went to the gram panchayat institute today to apply for my child's new Adhaar card. Although the government states that there is no fee for new enrollment, the people sitting in the chair demanded 150 INR. I realize this is a small amount, but it just goes to show the kind of government offices we have,

1680516103599.png


If a supporter of Modi or the BJP decides to come after me, I will be very clear in telling them that I don't give a damn about them, that I pay taxes, and that I have every right to voice my opinions anywhere. I too shared the same on Facebook and Twitter.

I do reside in Bangalore, which is currently under BJP rule.

1680516831693.png
 

Attachments

  • 1680515977063.png
    1680515977063.png
    131.5 KB · Views: 1

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

M
An Inspiring Story Of Struggle In Women's Day
Replies
0
Views
164
Mad Scientist 2.0
M
-=virus=-
The brains of India's Right: Meeting with the Hindu nationalist BJP, RSS
Replies
4
Views
338
El Sidd
El Sidd
Musings
Modis henchmen now harassing BBC in India
Replies
2
Views
279
terry5
terry5
S
I am a Muslim of the Indian subcontinent. Let me tell you a story. This is the story of my life.
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
190
Views
6K
AlKardai
AlKardai
INDIAPOSITIVE
Golgappa diplomacy ! India, Japan plan $75b infra boost
Replies
9
Views
277
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom