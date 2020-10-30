A note for West's attention

fitpOsitive
May 27, 2015
Well guys, this thread is on a little mystic note. If you are all mechanical inside, just ignore, or may be add a smiley on OP.
@WebMaster addition of thumbs down is also not a bad idea.
Some of us know very well that there exists nothing called Al-Qaida. Its a fictitious ghost created by CIA and western media. And after that muslims around the globe came on gun point. "Al-Qaida" couldn't do anything to West, but west killed or cause death of million of muslims around the globe.
West planted her franchise in ME (Israel), and now for expansion, Syria is drenched in blood. And west is with Zionists. For selling weapons and loot all oil money from Arabs and Persians, west sent an all prepared movement under the auspicious command of Mr Khamenai to Iran. This created a ghost that you guys tamed and you release this whenever Arabs don't pay you well. West cause and supported war in Yemen, in Iraq and Libya. That war has killed millions of muslims in only one decade. But, some westerners want money and others want Jesus to return back asap.
West saw Uyghurs as oppressed, but they never turned an eye on the massacre of Kashmiri muslims. The lock down that Kashmiris are facing way before the this corona episode.
I know, most of the West today doesn't believe in God, but trust me, there is a thing called God, and that thing is everything.
West built deadliest weapons(arms and financial system) of all times. Machines used to work day and night in Europe and USA. But here is a master stroke from Allah. A creature that is invisible to eyes, has jammed all mighty machinery. All weapons are now jammed. Every now and then West claims to invent a vaccine for this virus, only to be denied by Virus itself.
Do you have any way out now? But you are not the first ones who disobey God. As per Quraan, there are many ruins of previous civilizations, around different roads.
So the advice is : Stop your games in Kashmir, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and Syria right now. And I predict today, that the responsible nations for this chaos and misery of millions of humans will not only see everything destroyed in front of their eyes for which they planned all that, but also they will appreciate why they are getting destroyed by God just before their destruction.
If you want your ball rolling again, then stop right now, and pay for the rehabilitation these people as well.
And as we say in Islam, my work was just to relay the message to you guys.
Please hear these verses of Quraan, you will know what I am saying.
@Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
