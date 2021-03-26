A night walk in an ancient town in China's mountainous ethnic Miao and Tujia region, China is the role model in preserving minorities cultures

What's new

A night walk in an ancient town in China's mountainous ethnic Miao and Tujia Autonomous Prefecture, in southwest of Hunan Province.
The unique Miao and Tujia cultures are beautifully preserved, China could be a role model in preserving cultures and traditions of the ethnic minorities.

 
