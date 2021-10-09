A newly-released picture shows a large group of Indian soldiers captured by China PLA in Galwan Valley in 2020

sinophilia
Notice the one of the indian soldier's face.. looks like he stuck his head in hornets nest. Hahahhahaa... also notice one of the guy with abhinonedone mustache style badly beaten like his hero. Hahhaa
New Recruit
We should use this every time they beat on the old drums of 93,000,000 ever again.
How 10 Indian Army men were kept in Chinese custody for 3 days: An inside story from Galwan - India News (indiatoday.in)