New York model files a lawsuit claiming that the wealthy son of a former Afghan defense minister stalked and raped her after she rejected his advances during a trip to Miami

Sarah Goolden, 29, accused Hamed Wardak, 43, of attacking her in July 2018

She agreed to date him after meeting through a friend when she studied in D.C.

Goolden claimed he became jealous and attacked her but later proposed to her

She tried to end the relationship but alleges Wardak sexually assaulted her

Wardak's lawyer said her claims are 'entirely false', adding she 'attempting to manipulate the current anti-immigrant climate to her tactical advantage'