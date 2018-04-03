A New Trouble For BSF On India-Bangladesh Frontier: Demographic Change In Bengal’s Border Districts Has Led To Spurt In Trans-Border Crimes

What a blatantly racist and Islamophobic piece.





It has in no uncertain terms made it clear, that some link exists between crime and Bangladeshis and Muslims.





And what good is BSF, if they can't do their jobs ?



Is shooting Bangladeshi teenage girls and old women for fun all they're capable of ?



Almost forgot, another thing they're apparently proficient at, is raping women on their own side in the border villages and then threating them with death should they speak out.





Shame on these child murderers and shame on those who let these vile animals roam free.