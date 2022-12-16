What's new

A new threat from China

Any push down the Chumbi Valley and then control of the Siliguri corridor will cut off the northeastern States
1671215779975.png

For India, the message from the north of the Himalayas is loud and unambiguous — China is now refashioning its border policy and is likely to put increasing pressures on India in the northeastern sector in addition to the ongoing hostilities in the Ladakh area. The spectre in the south of the McMahon Line is more dangerous for New Delhi than what it has been facing in the Galwan Valley or the Pangong Tso lake area because increasing Chinese belligerence here holds out a threat to Arunachal Pradesh and the whole of northeastern India.

There are reports that China has set up a village at the northeastern boundary of the Doklam plateau, an area said to be belonging to Bhutan. Secondly, construction of Chinese villages close to the tri-junction of India, China and Bhutan in western Arunachal Pradesh has been reported. These villages are a few kilometre off the Bumla Pass, which is strategically extremely important for India.

Salami Slicing​

It will not be unfair to christen these Chinese moves as attempts of ‘salami slicing’ as described by General Bipin Rawat, India’s Chief of the Defence Staff. This means slow and unobtrusive infiltration into other’s territories.

Beijing is slowly unfurling its India policy. There is now a lull in hostilities in the Ladakh sector although armies of the two countries are now standing eyeball to eyeball. But China will always aim to cut off the Indian army’s outpost at Daulat Beg Oldi, which is very near the Karakoram Pass and thus quite close to China’s Xinjiang province where Uighur militancy and consequent Chinese governmental crackdown is now in full swing. Another area Beijing will try to cut off in the event of a full-scale war is Leh, the headquarters of Ladakh, which is just seven hours distance from the Pangong Tso lake.

Himalayan Strategies​

This is China’s military strategy in the Himalayas – engaging India in some strategic points. Let us now consider the other end of the spectrum – the northeastern sector of the Indo-China border.

Recent media reports from the Arunachal Pradesh sector suggest movement of Chinese troops in their depth areas, ie, around 20 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC). China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been carrying on regular patrols and they are often coming very close to Indian areas. The reports, obviously on army briefings, have mentioned three areas — Asaphila, Tuting Axis and Fish Tail-2, opposite of which renewed Chinese military activities have come to light.

China claims the whole of Arunachal Pradesh. Its continued interest in the Doklam plateau of Bhutan does not bode well for West Bengal and the whole of northeastern India. In fact, China’s policy in the south of the McMohan Line combines Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan. With this end in view, Beijing has staked claims to Bhutan’s Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary, which adjoins the West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Even in any short duration war, China’s first target in the Arunachal Pradesh sector will be the Tawang monastery, which is only second in importance to Tibetan Buddhism after the monastery of Lhasa. In the 1962 war, China had captured this whole tract, including the Tawang monastery, up to Bomdila, a place very near to Tezpur in Assam. The Chinese strategic plan will be clear when it is kept in mind that Tawang is situated in the northeast of the Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary.

Strategically speaking, Beijing is expected to give more emphasis to the McMahon Line sector than the Ladakh area in the coming days. It is because of the fact that military manoeuvres are easier here than in the Ladakh area. For China, the central focus would be on the Chumbi Valley. It is an arrow like protrusion of a part of southern Tibet separating Bhutan from the Indian State of Sikkim. It is the tri-junction of China, India and Bhutan and enjoys unparalleled strategic importance in the whole of eastern Himalayas. It is very near to the Siliguri corridor, called the Chicken’s Neck due to its long and narrow shape, which is India’s only gateway to its northeastern part. Any Chinese push down the Chumbi Valley and then control of the Siliguri corridor will cut off all the northeastern States of India and will also put Kolkata under grave danger.

Ideal Launch Pad​

This is where Bhutan’s Doklam plateau becomes important for China. The Chumbi Valley gives China an ideal launch pad for any decisive incursion into India. But the topography of the valley provides a barrier to this adventurism also. The valley is extremely narrow, only 30 miles wide in its narrowest stretch for military manoeuvres and, therefore, Beijing has been trying to expand the Chumbi Valley by incorporating the neighbouring Doklam plateau into it.

China has staked claims to Bhutanese territories in the central and western parts of the country — 495 square km in the Jakarlung and Pasamlung valleys in the central sector and 269 square km in the western sector, which includes the Doklam plateau. It is significant that Chinese claims in the western sector include other strategically important areas like Charithang, Sinchulimpa and Dramana pasture lands. Clearly, Beijing is working on a plan. Inclusion of all these areas will make the Chumbi Valley a vast expanse, ideal for any military move.

By staking a claim to the Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary, Beijing is trying to send across three messages to Thimpu. First, it wants to have another clear foothold near Arunachal Pradesh. Secondly, it is trying to coerce Bhutan to sign a boundary agreement, which will pave the way for Chinese presence in the Doklam plateau. Thirdly, it is a warning to Bhutan not to lean towards the Indian side.

The People’s Liberation Army has reshaped its military strategy. It now focuses on short, intense but localised wars. With this end in view, it has modernised the Lhasa Gonggar airport, a base of the PLAAF, with an upgraded apron for accommodating more fighter aircraft. These aircraft are now kept in significantly strengthened shelters so that enemy missiles and bombs can do no harm to them.
A new threat from China

Any push down the Chumbi Valley and then control of the Siliguri corridor will cut off the northeastern States
Why is China trying to break India's chicken neck?


217803-story-image-wion-weekend-reads.jpg


From the perspective of the economy, the corridor is immensely important for the trade for north-eastern states with rest of India. The roadways and railways near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are connected by the Siliguri corridor

The Siliguri corridor, known as India's 'chicken neck', became a crucial passageway after the India-China Doklam crisis in 2017.

Located in West Bengal, the corridor is 60 km long and 20 km wide and connects the North-East with the rest of India.
It is not just an important trade route but also an important gateway to South East Asia as well.

The region is surrounded by Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and China. Tibet's Chumbi valley is just 130 km away from the chicken neck corridor.
The trijunction to India, Nepal and Bhutan is found at the tip of this valley and is known as the Doklam region which has become a standoff point.
Himalayan mountains such as Mount Kanchenjunga are the source of two major rivers known as Teesta and Jaldakha which merge in the Brahmaputra river when they enter Bangladesh.

The northeast region of India has a population of 50 million people and mostly Nepali and Bengali immigrants are found.
From the perspective of the economy, the corridor is immensely important for the trade for the north-eastern states and rest of India. It also hosts the only railway freight line between them.
Darjeeling tea and timber further increase the importance of this region.
The roadways and railways near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are connected by the Siliguri corridor. All essentials are supplied to them through this corridor only.
It is helping India boost its 'Act East Policy' by facilitating connectivity between India and its northeastern states as well as ASEAN countries in Southeast Asia.
The corridor has proved significant in countering illegal immigration, cross-border terrorism, and Islamic radicalisation in the northeastern states.
South-east Asia is notorious for the golden triangle. Organised crime and drug trafficking is prevalent in Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos.
The spread of drug trafficking from these countries to Indian states such as Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh is a major security threat.
By improving the security in the Siliguri corridor, the region can be secured.

Its close proximity to Tibet acts as an advantage to India as it can keep a close eye on China which has constructed several roads and airstrips in the region.
In the situation of war, weapons and troops can be mobilised easily through the Siliguri corridor.
Beijing is investing heavily in the neighbouring countries of India under the disguise of improving its global trade reach for its Belt and Road plan but these countries have become mired in a Chinese debt trap.
China has been stung by criticism, mostly from Western countries, that it loads up poor, developing nations with unsustainable debt they have no hope of paying back, and that it is seeking to use this to leverage political influence.
China says its loans are much welcomed and much needed, and points out that it provides them with no political pre-conditions and gives funds to places that Western donors ignore.
Talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders to resolve a protracted standoff on a stretch of the disputed Himalayan border have not yielded positive results.
Thousands of Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a high-altitude face-off in India's Ladakh region since last year, despite the two militaries holding more than a dozen rounds of talks to defuse the situation.
In February, both sides had agreed to pull back troops from some areas around Pangong Tso, a glacial lake at 14,000 ft (4,270 metres), after prolonged negotiations between military commanders and diplomats of the two sides.
Deployments by the two sides were enhanced after clashes in June 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed when soldiers fought with iron rods and stones in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.
Why is China trying to break India's chicken neck?

The Siliguri corridor, known as India's 'chicken neck', became a crucial passageway after the India-China Doklam crisis in 2017. Located in West Bengal, the corridor is 60 km long and 20 km wide and connects the North-East with the rest of India. It is not just an important trade route but also an important gateway to South East Asia as well.
